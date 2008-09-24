Polls conducted by advisers to Biden's presidential campaign, including Patrick Caddell, confirmed Biden's instincts. Biden and Caddell viewed the Bork fight as a state-by-state battle and were most interested in swing states like Alabama and Pennsylvania, where moderate Republicans and Southern Democrats might be persuaded to oppose Bork. Caddell found that 75 percent of white Southerners were less inclined to support Bork after they learned he had opposed the right to contraception. And unlike abortion, which divided pro-choice women's groups from civil rights groups--whose African American supporters were more socially conservative--privacy proved to be a political winner.

During the Bork hearings, Biden skillfully defended the right to privacy in terms that middle-class Americans understood, even if his constitutional arguments were questionable. "I believe all Americans are born with certain inalienable rights," Biden declared in his opening statement. "As a child of God, I believe my rights are not derived from the Constitution. ... They were given to me and each of my fellow citizens by our creator, and they represent the essence of human dignity." Evaluating Biden's performance, R.W. Apple of The New York Times concluded that "for the lay audience ... Mr. Biden's sweeping invocations of human rights antedating the Constitution were far easier to grasp than Judge Bork's insistent examinations of the purported legal derivations of such rights."

With Biden forcing Bork to confront his unpopular views, the nominee ultimately recanted his criticisms of many controversial Warren Court decisions, disappointing his supporters and unsettling skeptics. Having been, at various points in his career, a socialist, a communist, a libertarian, an originalist, and a Burkean, as Gitenstein writes, Bork gave the impression that he was an inconsistent ideologue who tried on positions like hats. National opposition to Bork doubled after his testimony, with especially dramatic movement among undecided women and Southerners--just as Caddell and Biden had predicted. "The brilliance of the Bork strategy is that it wasn't directed at the elites, it was directed at those people who go for pizza at Gerardo's," Gitenstein told me. "The Republicans thought it was about the Warren Court and exotic rights. But it wasn't about that; it was about regular folks."

During the battle over Clarence Thomas, Biden was similarly determined to focus on the nominee's judicial philosophy and to resist the effort to troll for personal indiscretions. When liberal groups tried to circulate Anita Hill's sexual harassment allegations, Biden insisted that the charges be handled confidentially by the Senate Judiciary Committee. After the allegations leaked, and public demand for her testimony became overwhelming, Biden refused to call at least three witnesses who were ready to corroborate Thomas's interest in pornography, according to Jane Mayer and Jill Abramson's Strange Justice. After the Thomas hearings, Biden told an interviewer that he could have "decimated" Thomas by bringing in "the pornography stuff," but "it would have been wrong."

Women's groups remain angry at Biden to this day. If the supporting witnesses had testified, they believe, he would have been defeated. But this is wishful thinking. "In the end, the feminists who cheered Hill on made a terrible miscalculation," Gitenstein writes. "According to polling by The New York Times, most women sided with Thomas, not Hill."

Biden calculated that he couldn't defeat Thomas by violating his privacy, and that Democrats could have won more votes by fighting him on the merits. "The groups never understood the strategy we used on Bork: to break off the moderate Republicans and hold the Southern Democrats by focusing on privacy," Gitenstein says. In other words, Biden understood that he couldn't continue to build a case based on Thomas's threat to privacy if the Democrats' own conduct showed how little they valued Thomas's privacy.

How would Biden's blue-collar defense of privacy influence the kinds of Supreme Court nominees he might encourage Obama to appoint? As it happens, Obama and Biden share a belief that the most effective justices have been practical politicians rather than ivory-tower academics. Obama has embraced Earl Warren, the former governor, as a model of the kind of justice he would appoint, noting that Warren understood that segregation had real effects on schoolchildren that went beyond its theoretical indignity. Biden's instincts are similar. "He is a strong advocate of people with practical experience," says Gitenstein. "He thinks there are enough academics up there rightnow and he likes the idea of practical people. I remember during one of the early Clinton nominations, Mario Cuomo was in play, and Biden would have thought Cuomo was a good choice."

There has never been a national political constituency for civil liberties, which means that the damage of the past eight years can't be reversed without committed leadership from the next White House. And, even with that commitment, restoring civil liberties will be difficult, in light of the Republican knack for tarring concern about government abuse as soft on terrorism. But, with Biden at his side, Obama has more than a like-minded defender of civil liberties; he has one of the nation's most effective spokesmen on their behalf.

Jeffrey Rosen is The New Republic's legal affairs editor.

