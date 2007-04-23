The Dems are saving the big guns for later debates

NBC's Brian Williams concluded last night's Democratic presidential debate by asking Senator Joe Biden whether, among the eight candidates on stage, he considered anyone a winner. They were "all winners on this stage," Biden said. If this had been a talk show, that's when the audience would have breathed a simultaneous, Awww. You half expected the candidates to drift downstage for a group hug.

For an event so focused on the war in Iraq, the debate at South Carolina State University was disappointingly peaceful. The candidates addressed each other as "Barack" and "John" and--Dennis Kucinich's words--"my good friends." Even when Williams threw up a few mischievous alley-oops, they opted for lay-ups instead: John Edwards, asked whether he meant to tweak Hillary by suggesting that members of Congress who voted for the Iraq war admit they made a mistake, denied it and turned the discussion toward restoring trust in the presidency. When Williams offered Hillary the chance to rebut Rudy Giuliani's remark that the country would be less safe with a Democratic president, she instead focused on Bush's rhetoric. He later asked the candidates to name their biggest mistakes of the last four years. Hillary mentioned weapons inspectors and WMDs: In other words, she made the mistake of believing Bush. The rule of evening seemed to be, Don't bash each other when you can bash the president.

Of course, that's what you get when you stage a debate nine months in advance of the primaries, the earliest in campaign history. It's too soon for candidates to go on the offensive--there will be plenty of time for that. (That time may come sooner than you think, as polls show Obama creeping up on Hillary.) Plus, the group knows it has the polls on its side--at least for the moment. Four of the eight candidates walked in hot off the Senate floor, having passed an Iraq funding bill complete with a timetable for withdrawal. According to one poll, 64 percent of those surveyed favor setting a timetable for pullout by 2008. Why spoil the mood with barbs?

That's not to say the evening lacked fighting words. Most of them came from the mouths of Kucinich and Mike Gravel, who are, not coincidentally, the two longest-shot candidates. At one point, after Obama had just emphasized his commitment to diplomacy, Kucinich quoted an earlier statement by Obama that he would keep all options on the table regarding Iran. "You're setting the stage for another war," Kucinich said. Gravel bristled, too, and went after Biden: "Joe... you have a certain arrogance. You want to tell Iraqis how to run their country." When discussing what he called America's excessive defense spending, Gravel burst out, "Who are we afraid of? Who are you afraid of, Brian? I'm not!" He also described how Osama bin Laden, when he found out about the Iraq invasion, was so excited he was "rolling in his blankets."