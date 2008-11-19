Obama's Washington: The O-List

It’s certainly tough to imagine them feeling overly solicitous of the Capitol’s current powerbrokers--people like Harry Reid and Chuck Schumer. Instead, it will be men like Rahm Emanuel and Dick Durbin--legislators with longstanding ties to Obamaland--who chart the party’s course on Capitol Hill. The Old Washington dons who matter most under Obama are likely to be those refugees from the establishment who signed up with him early. The inner circle of former congressional leader Tom Daschle chafed at the way the Clintonites clung to power deep into the Bush era. Daschle endorsed Obama in February of 2007, and now he’s a candidate for a top administration job. John Kerry’s closest supporters still seethe at the slights they believe he suffered at the hands of the Clintons. Many of Kerry’s top fund-raisers and policy aides now populate Obamaland. The senator himself, who gave Obama a critical endorsement in January, is a candidate for secretary of state.

Which is not to say the old establishment will be shut out entirely. Far from it. The federal government is simply too vast, and Obama’s existing reservoir of manpower too shallow, to govern without them. (Obama is distinctly lacking in cronies he could plausibly install in the top echelons of his administration.) Indeed, if Obama fails to impose his will on Washington, the labyrinthine bureaucracy will likely be the place he falls short. He’d hardly be the first self-proclaimed outsider to overlook how a well-connected deputy assistant secretary can bring an entire administration to its knees.

The Clintonites in particular will have outsized influence in Obama’s bureaucratic ranks, given how much of the party’s economics and foreign policy know-how resides with them. That helps explain why Larry Summers and Tim Geithner, two protégés of Robert Rubin, Clinton’s economic godfather, are leading candidates to head the Treasury Department. And why former Clintonites like James Steinberg and Greg Craig may end up running Obama’s national security apparatus.

The catch is that the reborn Clintonites have largely accommodated themselves to the Obama era, rather than vice versa. For example, in the ’90s, Rubinomics meant balanced budgets and freer trade. Summers has spent the last few years sounding the alarm about wage inequality and raising questions about the current system of international trade.

In many ways, Obama’s takeover represents another triumph of the campaign’s central strategic insight: that it’s always easier to tilt the landscape to your advantage than to charge into unfriendly terrain. In early 2007, the Obama brain trust realized it had little chance of besting Hillary Clinton in Iowa if traditional caucus-goers were the only ones who showed. So it resolved to expand the electorate by tens of thousands of more sympathetic Iowans--young people, liberals, independents.

In the same way, Obama hasn’t seized power from the traditional Democratic establishment so much as created a new on-the-ground reality--almost ten million newly registered voters, in addition to all those donors and online supporters--that has remade American politics. That rustling sound you hear is the last of the last of the old-time party hacks rushing to get on board. --Noam Scheiber

Entries by Jonathan Cohn, Michelle Cottle, Michael Crowley, Eve Fairbanks, Franklin Foer, Bradford Plumer, Noam Scheiber, J. Peter Scoblic, Ben Wasserstein, and Jason Zengerle.

By TNR Staff