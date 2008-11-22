The Case For Urgency

And not only is there no empirical basis for the central claim of anti-gay-marriage partisans, but there isn't any intuitive basis for it either. In the decade or so of heated debate surrounding this issue, no one has offered a single plausible theory for how the advent of gay marriage will somehow persuade straight people not to wed. How will the actual mechanics of this hypothetical chain reaction work? I would love to hear an explanation from gay marriage foes. But, of course, none exists.

Since the central argument against gay marriage makes no empirical or intuitive sense, what is left? Just vague appeals to tradition and religious belief. These arguments also featured prominently in the debate over interracial marriage. (In upholding his state's ban on interracial marriage, the judge who originally heard Loving v. Virginia wrote, "Almighty God created the races white, black, yellow, Malay and red, and he placed them on separate continents. ... The fact that he separated the races shows that he did not intend for the races to mix.") So, of the three main arguments against gay marriage, one has no basis in reality or logic, and the other two (tradition and religion) mimic the logic of anti-interracial-marriage arguments from five decades ago. As a result, I think it's quite difficult to argue that the case against gay marriage has any more non-bigoted, plausible, social meaning than the case against interracial marriage.

Second, you raise what I think is really the core of our disagreement: whether gays and lesbians are entitled to constitutional protections similar to those for racial minorities and women--and whether laws that discriminate against them should therefore be subject to heightened scrutiny by courts. This was the main legal basis for the Connecticut and California decisions. You are correct that the immutability of a trait is not sufficient for showing that a group deserves heightened protection. But neither court treated it that way. In fact, both courts downplayed this factor in their decisions, focusing instead on other criteria for determining whether a group is entitled to heightened protection: Has there been historical discrimination against the group? Does sexual orientation affect a person's ability to contribute to society? And (in the case of Connecticut's court, though not California's) does the group lack political power? The answers to the first two questions are obvious, and, as for the third--I think the fact that, over the past few years, 30 states have opted to ban gay marriage while zero have enacted it through the legislative process pretty much speaks for itself. If gays were indeed politically powerful, we wouldn't be having this conversation; gay marriage would already have happened through the legislative process.

As for immutability: Neither court found that homosexuality was immutable, even though most people who study the subject believe that it is. Instead the justices reasoned that--to quote the California court--"[b]ecause a person's sexual orientation is so integral an aspect of one's identity, it is not appropriate to require a person to repudiate or change his or her sexual orientation in order to avoid discriminatory treatment." In other words, the justices treated it much like religion--which, as you note, is considered a suspect classification, and therefore invites heightened scrutiny from courts. In my first reply to you, I emphasized immutability merely to point out that our understanding of homosexuality has evolved radically in the past 50 years. Part of this change has been driven by science (which now sees homosexuality not as a disease that can be cured, but rather as a natural variation in the human condition that is probably immutable); part of it has been driven by increasing social tolerance for minorities of all kinds; and part of it has been driven by a courageous generation of gay activists who, even while facing disease and decimation, decided they were no longer content to live on the margins of society. But, whatever the explanations, there can be no doubt that how we understand homosexuality has changed--just as earlier generations of Americans lived through a change in the way society understood race and gender. Constitutional analysis adjusted in those earlier cases. Why should it not adjust now?

Third, you write that "some people--including some prominent gay commentators--support civil unions as a separate but genuinely equal alternative to gay marriage. They're not motivated by animus, they insist, but instead by a desire to preserve a traditional definition of marriage--hardly an argument that would pass the laugh test if race were involved." I'm not aware of any prominent gay commentators who support civil unions but oppose same-sex marriage (some, like Jonathan Rauch, argue that such rights should not be won through the courts--but this is a disagreement about means, not ends). Even if such people exist, however, I'm not sure what it proves. Some prominent black commentators (Malcolm X) opposed integration in the 1960s. That didn't make segregation any more constitutional, or any less repugnant. Moreover, I don't see the legal significance of the fact that our adversaries in this debate insist they aren't motivated by animus. Does any side in any debate ever admit that it is motivated by animus? Of course not--which is why it's better to focus on the merits of the policy at stake rather than on the motivations of our adversaries. The key question is not whether they are bigots, but whether the policies they advocate are discriminatory. (On a side note, though, I do think the idea that anti-gay-marriage forces are motivated purely by a desire to preserve a traditional definition of marriage is belied by their support for the proposition in Arkansas that banned gays, and other non-married residents, from adopting children. Do these groups really just want to preserve traditional marriage? Or is their agenda more ambitious: to ensure that gays remain segregated from the key traditions and institutions of American life?)