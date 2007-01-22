By trying to turn us into "servants of the world," Williams maintained, utilitarianism in fact destroys the very networks of care and responsibility that are required for life to have meaning at all. His point was not that utilitarianism necessarily gave the wrong answers in difficult cases, but the much more subtle one thatit goes about getting its answers in the wrong way. His examples and his analysis dominated all subsequent work in this area, and were largely responsible for a general awareness of the complex clusters of values that actually determine our decision-making. He was well aware that sophisticated utilitarians, such as Sidgwick and possibly even Mill, advocated various indirect forms of the doctrine. They measured the motivations in a moral consciousness bytheir impact on utility, but admitted that by this measure theutilitarian consciousness itself might not come out as the best. Williams thought that this complexity produced an unacceptable dislocation or fracture in the theory, or in the psychology of any agent who embodied the theory. He mocked it as what he called "Government House Utilitarianism," whereby a higher part of uscontrols the doings of lower parts for purposes that it is important to conceal from them.

Williams's opposition to Kantianism in ethics was also founded on adeep mistrust of the nature of agency as it is construed by Kantians. One issue was the Kantian emphasis on acting from the sense of duty—giving rise, as Williams put it with his usual genius for the memorable phrase, to the problem of "one thought too many." If you kiss your wife, or for that matter save her from a shipwreck, because it is your duty, then things have gone wrong: you are supposed to act spontaneously, out of affection, and if you drag duty into it you have one thought too many. The other issue that Williams highlighted is one of what he equally felicitously called "moral luck." Kant, he believed, had sought to put right action beyond the sphere of happenstance and contingency. According to Kant, whether you do right or wrong is entirely voluntary, totally within the control of your will. It does not matter what your natural and cultural inheritance might be, nor your emotional nature, nor your circumstances, nor the consequences that actually come about because of your action. This fantasy of pure freedom is part of what Williams called "the morality system," a system of thinking about guilt and responsibility that still dominates many of our attitudes. Williams argues, like Hume, that motivation cannot come from reason alone, and that the motivational forces to which agents are subject are never entirely within their control.

He went on to undermine the morality system by concentrating uponthe moral emotions of shame and remorse, and the many ways in whichluck determines whether someone gets into situations in whichthose emotions are appropriate. Two people might behave in exactly the same careless way, and one of them may get away with it and walk away blithely enough, whereas the other, because of bad luck, meets catastrophe, and remorse and shame may dog his footsteps. The morality system, Williams insisted, can make no sense of this difference, since by its reckoning each of these individuals equally did what was right or what was wrong. Yet the emotional difference cannot be ignored: life would be unrecognizable without it. So the moral emotions, properly understood, suggest that human life is, and ought to be, conducted in terms of a much more pluralistic and heterogeneous set of values, which Williams preferred to dub"ethics" rather than "morals." This became known as the "Gauguin problem" after the salient example that Williams gave of the painter's rotten behavior vindicated by unforeseeable success. In the eyes of many, Williams's discussion of luck attacked the Kantian picture just as effectively and influentially as he had attacked utilitarianism.

Williams thought that Kant offered an illusion or consolation ofanother kind: the realist or objectivist fantasy of a moral system that will trump politics, an "argument that will stop them in their tracks when they come to take you away." Like some of the opponents of Socrates, Williams had a keen eye for the moment when politics takes over from moral principle. He spoke of the limits of philosophy, but the limits often seemed more like obstacles to the coherence of ethical thought itself, rather than limits to our philosophical understanding of what ethics is supposed to be. Thus, as legacies of the Enlightenment, both Kantianism andutilitarianism purport to provide a standpoint from which moral criticism can be made, to which in some sense the reasonable agentmust listen or ought to listen. Yet this philosophical project offinding some deep bedrock on which our own ordering of thought and conduct stands secure struck him as essentially farcical. He gloriously summed up one example of this rationalism in ethics, Robert Nozick's libertarian theory of rights, simply as "a device for switching off the monitors to earth." Not for Williams "the tireless aim of moral philosophy to make the world safe for well-disposed people."

Still, it has proved harder to know what positive system Williams intended to put in place. An agent's "projects" or deepest attachments, or even his integrity as an agent, can evidently depend on something falling short of a common point of view withother people. It seemed as if they might issue in highly local and restricted concerns and loyalties—in other words, a politics ofidentity. And then it remained unclear what resources Williams would have left for exerting pressure toward more universal or more liberal values. It sounded as though he might be joining with"communitarian" opponents of the Enlightenment, allowing people their traditional prejudices and tribal partialities, but also offering them a clear conscience. Yet this was not the direction inwhich he traveled: his pessimism about theory did not go along withany dewy-eyed Tolstoyan or Wittgensteinian celebration of the wisdom of the everyday.

Williams may have been an egalitarian and a social democrat, buthe was unsentimentally aware of the "emptiness and cruel superficiality of everyday thought." Communitarianism, or a happy confidence in the wisdom of traditional folkways, was hardly likely to appeal to someone who had complacency as a principal target. In fact, much of Williams's work is concerned exactly with the interplay between the universal and the particular, or the challenge that equality, liberty, justice, and the common point of view pose to the rooted and potentially blinkered perspectives of our everyday priorities and concerns. By refusing to countenance easy or self-deceptive solutions to this conflict, he was acknowledging its depth rather than turning his back on its importance. In his final book, Williams talked of the "intellectual irreversibility ofthe Enlightenment" and described any moral or political forces thatmight undo it as potentially catastrophic.

PHILOSOPHERS TRAVELING IN roughly Williams's direction often fall into the arms of Aristotle; but not him. Williams's profoundsense of the varieties of human existence prevented him from subscribing to any glib or settled view of a single human nature and a single proper expression of it. Aristotelians try to derive what it is to be a good human being simply from what it is to be a human being, just as once we know what a knife is, we know what a good knife is. But Williams was not likely to be seduced into equating behaving well, even in ethically minimal ways, with flourishing "by the ecological standard of the bright eye and the bushy coat." Hearing a colleague comparing being a good action to being a good knife, Williams once dryly remarked that if a knife was bad enough it stopped being a knife altogether, whereas when someone does something really bad, they still do something. It is simplistic, he insisted, to think that our human nature, all by itself, contains a template for living as we should.

For the Aristotelian, a human being with his or her nature fully expressed is necessarily a good human being. But Williams was too realistic to ignore what he insisted was the sinister downside of the injunction to "be a man." He characteristically placed Aristotle in his disturbed historical situation in Athens in thefourth century B.C.E., and regarded him as a "provincial who became exceedingly impressed by a conservative view of a certain kind." He described the vision of each thing striving after its own perfection, or as he called it, his "pretty self-satisfied account of the virtues," simply as "an astonishing piece of cultural wish-fulfillment." Yet The Sense of the Past contains at least four sensitive and engaged essays on Aristotle. When Williams mocked someone, it was usually after a deeper engagement than most admirers manage.

Whereas some of his stress on emotion in human affairs affiliated Williams to Hume, he could never accept a Humean account of our ethics as simply an expression of our passions or attitudes, given by nature and molded by culture. He had a strong antipathy to the whole issue of whether with ethics we are in the domain of the representation of moral fact or in the domain of attitude andprescription. He held that issue responsible for what he somewhat unfairly regarded as the arid and boring substitute for real ethics that dominated the Oxford of his upbringing. His only interest was in the practical and political expression of the issue—for instance, in the reasons we may have for diminishing our bigotries or expanding our tolerations.

In many of his writings he instead explored the centrality of "thick concepts" in practical reasonings. A thick concept is used when we describe someone as modest, or just, or courageous, in which there are both elements of description and elements of evaluation. Fact and value are seamlessly entangled, and this entangling gives us away of crossing, or perhaps ignoring, the distinction between fact and value that preoccupies so much ethical theory. Williams did not see this entangling as a way of evading the perspectival nature of ethical thought; we must not jump to the other extreme, and suppose that with ethical concepts we describe "what is there, anyway," or give an absolutely true description of things such as science may aspire to deliver. The task is to reconcile the perspectival element with a satisfying account of the claim of ethics to be asubject about which knowledge is possible. In a revealing interview shortly before he died, Williams said that most of his efforts had been concentrated upon making "some sense of the ethical as opposed to throwing out the whole thing because you can't have an idealizedversion of it."

A similar perspectival and pluralistic attitude informed Williams's discussion of yet another topic that he made his own: the nature of tragedy and tragic dilemmas, as when Agamemnon must either betray his army or sacrifice his daughter. Williams again gave a central place to notions like remorse and shame. But he also suggested that these examples set a limit to the goal of consistency in ethics. Whereas consistency is the first virtue of a theory that purportsto describe how things stand, in response to tragic dilemmas the inconsistency of thinking that you must do something and that you cannot do it seems far from being a vice. Indeed, it seems to be a virtue, since not to think both things would seem to be crass and insensitive. Here, too, we have a contrast between an ethical response to the world and a description of its fabric. When we face two contradictory descriptions of "what is there, anyway," we resolve the problem by settling for one, and the other disappears without trace. But in a tragic dilemma, even if we decide we must pursue one course of action, the other does not disappear, and a vivid sense remains that we have failed, and an obligation remains to haunt us.

ANYONE WITH AN ACUTE SENSITIVITY to the actual contours of human emotion and action must be drawn to their treatment in drama, literature, and music. It is appropriate that Williams's favorite art form combined all three. He could write marvelously about opera, and the volume of his short writings, often on Verdi, Mozart, Puccini, and above all Wagner, is a mine of insight.Consider this, on the sextet at the end of Don Giovanni, signaling some kind of return to normal life:

That end, however, and still more the essential closing bars of theopera that follow it, both affirm that there is no actual humanlife that could be lived as unconditionally as his. Those who survive Giovanni—not only the other characters, but, on each occasion that we have seen the opera, ourselves—are both more and less than he is: more, since the conditions on humanity, which we accept, are also the conditions of humanity; and less, since one thing vitality needs is to sustain the dream of being as free from conditions as he is.

I suspect that Williams envied the artist because, unlike the philosopher, he need not torment himself with the question of whathis activity amounted to, or what would count as succeeding in it. One of his favorite composers was Verdi, and he agreed with Isaiah Berlin about the "naivete" of Verdi, his unselfconscious immersion in the unfolding drama and music, which is at the same time a sign of Verdi's endless vitality. And the result of acquaintance with opera, even tragic opera, is life-enhancing, renewing, rejuvenating, whereas the result of immersion in philosophy is too often impatience and melancholy.

The question that Williams broached in the last book he published, Truth and Truthfulness, was the Nietzschean one of whether our commitment to truthfulness leads to tragedy, or whether it is possible for history to be both truthful and hopeful. Williams does not close the question, but his sympathy lay with the view herepresented as also that of Nietzsche, that "there are very compelling true accounts of the world that could lead anyone to despair who did not hate humanity." Significantly, the book ended with the passage from Conrad's Heart of Darkness in which thenarrator admits that Kurtz was a remarkable man, and describes his despairing last words ("The horror! The horror!") as the appalling face of a glimpsed truth.

So there was undeniably a deep pessimism at the heart of much of Williams's writing, and possibly even a nihilism beneath some of his very funny but frequently destructive remarks about almost everybody else. (Of a showy colleague: "If you look carefully under the artificial tinsel, you will get a glimpse of the real tinsel.") But he never came across as bitter, perhaps because he was alwaystoo clear-sighted to have had large-scale hopes whose betrayal bytime would engender that vice. Still, his outlook was closer tothat of his favorite Greek tragedians, or to the stark historian Thucydides, than to anything more reconciled to the world. For him, as for Sophocles or Conrad, the order of what we call reason is a fragile and perishable veneer, barely covering for a time the kaleidoscope of divergent lights and darknesses, triumphs and horrors, that is the human condition.

Williams offered no handbook for living and no consolation, but he was far from resigned. His reaction, like that of a true Verdian,was to seize life, horrors and all, with an energy that was theopposite of fatalism. We may live under the great indifferent thoughtlessness of the gods—but then the right response is to live. This energy, constantly expressed in his intense intellectual curiosity, goes some way to resolving the paradox that, in spite ofthe tragic sense of life, he was the most exhilarating of writers and companions. It is good that even those who could not enjoy his scintillating company can now savor these demonstrations of his extraordinary abilities.

