Hamas was left entirely alone to meet its fate, and, in the wake of a terrible war, to survey its grand strategy against Israel, which lies in tatters. It is much too early to judge how Hamas will craft a policy for the future. At present, of course, the Damascus wing of the movement, unscathed after the ordeal on the ground, is breathing defiance and vowing to pursue “resistance” more than ever before. Hamas’s knee-jerk rejection of President Obama’s initial statement on Gaza is by no means its final answer to the United States. Indeed, days will come for more sober reflection, and Hamas will have to take a very hard look at prospects for the future, given the newfound resolve of the leaders of the Sunni world--their brethren--in Amman, Cairo, and Riyadh to confront them, and the basic treachery and ineffectiveness of their supposed allies in Allawite Damascus and Shi’ite Tehran. They must also assume that, should they renew hostilities, Israel will react with immediate fury given the precedent already established.

The international community is placing its hope in the PA’s ability to replace Hamas. There are preliminary discussions of a “Marshal Plan” to rehabilitate Gaza with massive international funding, positioning the PA as the sole sub-contractor of this strategy. Thus, the Fatah party--the mainstay of the rump PA--will purchase its power in Gaza with hard currency. Its hitherto corrupt cronies, who squandered billions of foreign aid during the last 15 years, will make a comeback as mangers of this new endeavor. And, so the assumption seems to go, Hamas will fall on its sword in the face of this economic infux of funds and prosperity, succumbing to the dollar and the euro after having held out against the fire and thunder of the Israel Defense Forces.

Were the PA a robust administration in the West Bank where they still have titular authority, such an approach could have merits. But the reality is that the PA is a hollow, intensely unpopular regime; on the morrow of President Obama’s telephone conversation with Abu Mazen last week, Kadura Fares (a leading PA legislator) and Ashraf Al Ajrami (the PA’s minister for prisoners) issued separate but identical statements declaring that Hamas had gained in public support and stature after the recent fighting-- sobering assessments of Palestinian power dynamics coming from key second-generation leaders of the PA who are both bitter adversaries of Hamas.

It is true that the PA now fields forces well-trained under a scheme led by American general Keith Dayton, and until recently overseen by Jim Jones, Obama’s new national security advisor. Yet it is unlikely that a force that is still not able to maintain security in the West Bank could take control of the Strip any time soon. It should also be noted that it is Israel’s elite army units and security agencies, not these forces, that have been keeping the country effectively safe from West Bank terrorism.

So what are the alternatives to the PA? United Nations Security Council resolution 1860, calling for a cease fire without specifying to whom the appeal was addressed, was largely ignored by all interested parties. However, in Section 7 of the operative part of the resolution, the council “encourages tangible steps toward intra-Palestinian reconciliation,” reflecting both the wish and the assessment of the moderate Arab world that the only viable chance for Palestinian survival as a national and credible entity lies in Fatah-Hamas reconciliation. Up until now, both Israel and the United States have refused to work with any government that includes Hamas. But a chastened and wiser Hamas might reconsider its hostility to any political concessions in light of both the blow it has sustained and the abandonment it has suffered at the hands of its yesteryear patrons, Syria and Iran. However, it will only factor such an option into its deliberations if it receives a tentative indication that there will be a place for them in any final arrangement.