On its face, journalism’s reliance upon internship experience seems to be perfectly reasonable, an essentially merit-based system that rewards young people who’ve put in time above and beyond what their schooling required. But it’s not that simple.

For one, most journalism internships discriminate on the basis of financial wherewithal. Rare is the internship that doles out more than minimum wage, and who can afford to spend a summer working 40 hours a week for peanuts? Probably not a college student with a typical financial aid package. (At Swarthmore College, for example, the average student with financial aid was expected to contribute $1,890 over the summer, according to a recent article in the student newspaper.) On top of that, college students not lucky enough to be from internship meccas like New York, Washington, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Boston, or Chicago are at an even greater disadvantage—unless their parents can help them out with the money to live for the summer in one of these places. Of course it’s possible for a really determined young intern without means to work a job on the side—waiting tables or the like—to pay her way, but that’s not the norm because … well, you try living in a city like New York or D.C. on a few hundred dollars a week. The rule of thumb, when it comes to internships, is that only the well-heeled bother to apply. (Newspapers may be a bit exceptional in this regard, as historically they have paid more.)

The other big problem with the internship culture is that it rewards young people who know exactly what they want to do and immediately begin strategizing about how to get there. Why? “The best internships get hundreds of applicants for just a few positions,” says Joe Grimm, the recruitment and development editor for the Detroit Free Press and a recruiter for Gannett. Successful applicants are likely to have worked on the school newspaper or magazine, first in high school and then in college. In other words, they started laying the groundwork for their careers in journalism before the braces came off their teeth. Selecting for such single-mindedness might make sense when seeking out, say, tomorrow’s astronauts or professional athletes. But is it sensible to, by default, select for those qualities in journalism, a field that requires its practitioners to observe and comment upon the world at large? Wouldn’t it make sense to do the exact opposite? That is, create incentives for people who have wider experience in the world?

There’s a social good problem at play when news is delivered by people who harbor such similar ambitions and come from such similar backgrounds, people who have spent their summers in the same cities and have worked at the same types of organizations. Naturally, they are likely to keep spotting and writing about the same types of issues—and keep missing different ones. What would it be like to have more education reporters who’d spent time teaching in struggling public schools or metro reporters who’d been cops or social workers? But while it’s not impossible to break into journalism at an advanced age (such as 24 or 25) with little but intelligence and drive and non-journalistic life experience to recommend you, the chips are certainly stacked against you.