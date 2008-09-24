coming out. They were all part of how

this was happening. Two months later,

when the serious pain set in,

he said he'd been wrong. Deluded

was his word. But why shouldn't

a man who knows he's going

to die believe he's found

some new kind of truth?

Then pain makes itself the truth.

Try to fool yourself now, it says.

Try to believe in anything but me.

By Lawrence Raab