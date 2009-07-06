The McNamara Papers

David Sanford, September 10, 1966: “McNamara’s Salvation Army”

Sanford argues that McNamara’s effort to help the poor by expanding military service for them is dubious given the number of loopholes for the affluent.

The Editors, December 9, 1967: "Exit McNamara"

The Editors discuss the reasons behind McNamara's abrupt 1967 resignation as Secretary of Defense.

David Sanford, May 24, 1969: “More Studies, And More People”

Sanford writes about the need for birth control research funding to help slow population growth, something McNamara pushed for as president of the World Bank.

Harry G. Summers, Jr., April 29, 1985: “How We Lost”

Summers writes about how the structural framework of defense set us up for failure in Vietnam.

Jacob Heilbrunn, March 22, 1993: "The Hollow Man"

Heilbrunn reviews Deborah Shapley's biography of McNamara, Promise and Power: The Life and Times of Robert McNamara, but describes the book as an unreliable account of McNamara's life.

Mickey Kaus, May 1, 1995: "Who's Sorry Now"

Kaus writes that McNamara shouldn't be cut any slack just for acknowleding his Vietnam mistakes in his 1995 memoir In Retrospect.

Eugene McCarthy, May 15, 1995: "The Vindicator"

Former Senator Eugene McCarthy describes the public's response to that same memoir.

