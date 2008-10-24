Are you distressed that the word "socialist" is being taken away from you and your party, and that the big, capitalist parties are now being called socialists, too?

Well, of course. It's just not true. Barack Obama is not a socialist. His party is a capitalist party. They voted for the bailout. They're both capitalist parties.

Do you think socialism is going to become less of a dirty word over the course of the recession/depression?

Yes. This is a watershed moment. There will be systemic change because of the collapse of capitalism. My job is to remind the public of the rich tradition that socialism has--the 40 hour work week, women's rights. We were stung temporarily by the Cold War and Stalinism, but we need to get back in the mindset of educating people that it's okay to be a socialist.

You need to start with Neil Cavuto.

I think he's moving. During my last interview, he said, “Brian, I think you're right. The ship has sailed.”

Let’s talk about pie. Obama wants to divide it into smaller slices, McCain wants to grow it. What is the socialist party’s view on pie?

If I understand your question correctly, it’s the redistribution of wealth. Let everyone share in the wealth.

How much pie would Joe the Plumber get under your system?

Joe the Plumber will benefit by having his own company, but he would have to make sure that he’d make no more than a five-to-one ratio over his workers. If Joe wants $250,000, he’ll have to pay his employees a minimum of $50,000.

The socialist presidential ticket combines an older white guy and a black guy (Stewart Alexander for veep). Would you say your ticket offers the best of both John McCain and Barack Obama?

Why not! I’m 65 going on 40. I’m a jock. I played three sports in college. I swam this morning--we have a pool. I play on a baseball team--hardball, hardball--I play with all these kids in their 20s.

So you’d say you’re more hale and hearty than John McCain?

I’m more hale and hearty than Barack Obama! He smokes. I’ve never touched a cigarette. Compare me to Barack. I will not concede youth.

Your vice presidential pick Stewart Alexander versus Sarah Palin. On experience and charisma, who wins in a debate and why?

Sarah Palin has charisma. But Stewart is a very friendly guy and articulate when it comes to socialism. He’s politically more experienced than her. She’s had administrative jobs, but he’s been an entrepreneur his whole life. He sells cars, has his own radio program, things of that nature.

Barack Obama says we should stop thinking of ourselves as red and blue America, but as one America. What color do you think that America should think of itself as?

Purple sounds pretty good. It combines brown, reds, blacks, and whites. You need a color with some kind of darkness to it. Hunter green?

Barack Obama raised a record $150 million in campaign contributions in September. How should he spend that money?

Campaigning around the country is really expensive. I spent $1,000 to attend the alternative candidate debate in Tennessee and to protest outside Belmont University. I have $25,000 for my campaign. He wants to share the wealth, right?

What kind of first lady would your wife, Peggy, make?

She’d be really different. During the primary, she said if Hillary loses, she’ll vote for me.

You didn’t automatically get her vote?

She’s very independent minded. She was a banker for 25 years.

But you’re a socialist?!

She doesn’t agree with me. She’s a capitalist. I’m a stay at home dad. My wife works. I do a lot of work around the house.

Katherine Marsh is managing editor of The New Republic.

By Katherine Marsh