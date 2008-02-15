Amartya Sen responds to Niall Ferguson’s letter about the legacy of British imperial rule in India.
I am grateful to Niall Ferguson, whose insightful writings I
admire, for bothering to respond to my essay. It is a pity that his response
seems to be generated more by irritation than by reading or reflection. Ferguson says: "It is a complete misrepresentation to
imply, as he [Sen] does, that I have argued anywhere that 'Americans [should]
be inspired by ... early British rule in India.' " But where did I
"imply" that Ferguson said anything
like this about early British empire (to be
distinguished from later days)? What I had, in fact, said was: "If
Americans are to be inspired by the disciplined regularity of early British
rule in India, they would do
well to avoid reading Adam Smith's The Wealth
of Nations, particularly Smith's discussion of the abuse of state power by
a 'mercantile company that oppresses and domineers in the East
Indies.' " While I did quote some remarks of Ferguson
in celebration of the British empire in general (I used his words, not mine),
not every defense of the British Empire has come from Ferguson alone. However, a puzzle that
remains is how Ferguson can think that an empire
that in his view became "benign" only in the mid-nineteenth century,
after a century of doubtful practice, can deserve such admiration as would be
needed to yield an invitation to America to learn from British
imperial experience.
A second puzzle is how the history of British imperial rule after
the mid-nineteenth century appears so "benign" to Ferguson. Even if we ignore the huge famine
of 1769-70 with which the empire began (there had been none in the century
before British rule was established) as being part of the problems of
"early British rule," is there no governance problem at all in the
continuation of famines in what Ferguson sees as the "benign" phase
of the empire, ending with a large famine--the Bengal famine of 1943--just four
years before Indian independence (India has had no such famine since
independence). Ferguson simply attributes that last famine to the Japanese
attack on Burma (in line with the views of earlier defenders of the
non-culpability of the Raj), but as has been brought out by a number of
empirical investigations of that famine, it was largely caused by huge policy
blunders (my book Poverty and Famine, 1981, discusses the question in some
detail).
I am glad that Ferguson
agrees that India
would not have stood still even in the absence of British conquest. But then he
says: "Sen's counterfactual of 'Meiji India' lacks plausibility." "Meiji
India"?
But that surely is an idea of Ferguson's,
not mine. What I had, in fact, said was: "It is not easy to guess with any
confidence how the history of the subcontinent would have gone had the British
conquest not occurred. Would India
have moved, like Japan,
toward modernization in an increasingly globalizing world, or would it have
stayed resistant to change, like Afghanistan,
or hastened slowly, like Thailand?"
Even after overlooking that misattribution, it can, however,
be asked whether Ferguson should be so sure that India could have done little
of the kind that Japan did. His comparisons with "Qing China" and "Ottoman Turkey" are certainly worth considering,
but does he not overlook here the extent to which there were early industrial
and financial developments, as well as global affiliations, already in India? I commented
on this in my essay: "When the East India Company undertook the battle of
Plassey and defeated the Nawab of Bengal,
there were businessmen, traders, and other professionals from a number of different
European nations already in that very locality. Their primary involvement was
in exporting textiles and other industrial products from India, and the river
Ganges ... on which the East India Company had its settlement, also had (further
upstream) trading centers and settled communities from Portugal, the Netherlands,
France, Denmark, Prussia, and other European nations." Despite the early
history of industrial and financial developments in India,
we cannot, of course, be sure what would have happened there in the absence of
British conquest, but Ferguson's ridicule of
what he calls "Meiji India"
avoids the important issues involved.