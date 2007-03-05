Last April, in the midst of his primary campaign for the FirstDistrict's open congressional seat, Sali made a speech in the Idahostate legislature that linked abortion to breast cancer in front ofa colleague who'd battled breast cancer. The Republican speaker hadto shut the session down, and he later railed to reporters thatSali was an "absolute idiot" who "doesn't have one ounce of empathyin his whole fricking body."

Before Sali entered political life, he had a modest careerpracticing law, selling Caterpillar equipment, and playing thedrums in combos like Idaho the Band, a finalist in the True ValueHardware Country Showdown. But, in the state legislature, which hejoined in 1990, he achieved a certain variety of fame. AnotherRepublican speaker once threatened to throw Sali out his officewindow; several other representatives allegedly asked him to pleasedo it from a higher floor. In 2002, Sali provoked a furor when hesaid that Idaho taxpayers shouldn't pay for Medicaid abortions"just so a girl can have a nice bikini figure." And he became thebutt of local jokes when he opined that "much of the time in thelegislature, critical-thinking skills are not necessarily needed."He stated this in a lawsuit where he claimed that a car accidentafflicted him with a condition he described as "brain fade."

In 1998, when Republicans had a majority to preserve, Republicanfreshman president Jim DeMint cautiously warned his class against"stirring up trouble" like the "crash-and-burn" revolutionaries of1994. But now, when congressional Republicans are demoralized, thecapacity to stir up a little trouble looks more heroic. Sali wasencouraged to run for president by fellow Club for Growth-supported freshmen, who respected the way he'd uncompromisinglyfaced a hostile press. "I went through a tough election myself,"explains Colorado's Doug Lamborn. On principles and style, Salievokes the gleeful warriors of '94, particularly those theatricalanti-government Westerners like Idaho's Helen Chenoweth-Hage, whoheld endangered-salmon bakes. "He's an interesting presence, " saysa House Republican leadership aide, likening him to "strongconservatives in the past, Newt Gingrich, these bomb-throwers thatcome up"-- and adding that John Boehner is looking for spiritedpeople who can keep them in the game.

But some in the party don't want the return of Rambo Republicans.After all, they probably lost this year not because they driftedtoo far from the aesthetic of '94, but because they failed toevolve beyond it. Sali himself perceives that the whole politicalidiom might be more affable and technocratic now: In ourconversation, he reveals a fascination with the nuts and bolts ofpolicy and even seems to hope his more provocative moments willinspire respect from Democrats. After his obesity bill stunt, Salireminds me, Hastings "was just laughing his guts out! And, on apersonal level," he continues, "I haven't said two words to him,but I know that we connected at that moment."

But was Hastings laughing with, or laughing at? No matter. It's hisfighting skills--not his bonding ability--that get Sali noticed,and he's willing to deliver. Just before we meet, I catch Sali on atelevision outside the Natural Resources Committee room, where heis stuck in a hearing. The ring of seats for representatives ispractically empty, but Sali remains, relentlessly grilling abeleaguered female bureaucrat who alternately protests that hisquestions are not on topic and looks back haplessly at the legs ofthe witnesses seated behind her for help. When he emerges to walkme back to his office, he grins. "I was having so much fun inthere!"