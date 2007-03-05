The best appeal for universal health care isn't cost; it's fear

Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger of California is promoting compulsory health insurance by saying it will reduce the cost of paying for the uninsured: "The people who have insurance pay for them. ... Those that are fortunate enough to have coverage--we are paying a hidden tax." This is hardly a new argument; proponents of health reform have appealed to Americans' sense of thrift for roughly 100 years on the assumption that we simply don't care about anything else. As the reformer and social scientist Charles Beard wrote during the first American campaign for universal health coverage in 1912, the daily tragedy of our worse-off fellows does not move us: "A mere high mortality rate ... will not seriously disturb a nation that complacently slaughters more people on its railways and in its factories and mines than any other country in the world." As hard as our hearts have grown, Beard concluded, only an appeal to avarice can pierce their armor: "[M]athematically minded reformers are trying to reach the heart of the public through its purse by pointing out there is a great economic loss in the death of persons of working age."

Yet, though time honors the appeal to costs, little else does: One hundred years of campaigning for universal health coverage has brought no success. That's because advocates have the strategy all wrong. If the argument from utility moves some people, it moves fewer than the prospect of freedom from fear. To be truly effective, proponents of compulsory insurance should argue that implementing universal health coverage will decrease the sum total of anxiety in our society. The battle for American health care is part of the real war on terror.

The major features of America's health insurance problem have not changed in 100 years. Then as now, the cost of modern medical treatments rose ahead of many Americans' ability to pay. Disease contributed to chronic unemployment and to poverty. Private insurance plans covered a great many Americans, but by no means all. And poor Americans suffered disproportionately from disease as poverty led to sickness, and worse poverty and worse sickness. "As modern civilization has substituted expensive medicines for the vis curans naturae, the heaviest expense coincides with a sudden cessation of income," the analyst I. M. Rubinow wrote in 1904. And so on down in a spiral to death, and debt for survivors.

Objections to compulsory health insurance sounded a century ago much as they do now, too: Opponents claimed that public coverage would increase cost, bureaucracy, and the price of American goods so they could no longer compete on the world market. And rebuttals to these objections also sound familiar. The cost of private insurance was high then and has kept rising since, accompanying an extraordinary growth in litigation and private bureaucracy. Now the U.S. has an enormous private health care bureaucracy that exists chiefly to deny people coverage, and we spend more on it than other countries spend on public bureaucracies that exist chiefly to extend coverage. And what Rubinow wrote in 1904 holds true today: Somehow, universal coverage has altogether failed to scuttle other countries' manufacturing concerns--the cost of "social insurance has not stopped the goods 'made in Germany' from permeating the world-market."