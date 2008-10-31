Kevin Smith's new movie isn't dirty fun--it's a sloppy mess.

With 1990s films such as Clerks and Chasing Amy, Kevin Smith pioneered the kind of tender raunch that, under Judd Apatow, has come to dominate American comedy. As Apatow himself once put it, “Kevin Smith laid down the track.” Now, though, the train has left the station and, like everyone else, Smith is desperately trying to climb back aboard. Indeed, there is perhaps no greater testament to Apatow’s cultural hegemony than the fact that even the isolated comedies released these days that he neither produced, co-wrote, nor directed strive so mightily to look as if he did.

The latest Apatowannabe is Smith’s Zack and Miri Make a Porno, a movie whose plot is summed up pretty comprehensively in its six-word title. Their water and electricity cut off in the midst of a chilly Pittsburgh winter, best-friend roommates Zack (Apatow regular Seth Rogen) and Miri (Elizabeth Banks) adopt the amateur adult route to paying their bills. They assemble a motley cast (including Smith veteran Jason Mewes and porn veteran Traci Lords). They agree to have sex on camera. And they agree they won’t let it alter their friendship. Only one of the two agreements is kept.

This skeletal narrative is, of course, primarily an excuse for 100 minutes of sex jokes. Some are pretty funny: an early riff on masturbation accessories; a cameo by an unsettlingly baritone Justin Long as a gay porn star; a Mewes demonstration of the “double Dutch rudder.” (Don’t ask unless you’re certain you want to know.) Most of the jokes, however, are not--and are risqué only by the most adolescent standard: the revelation of how “Bubbles” (Lords) got her nickname (shades of the original Emmanuelle, for anyone who remembers that far back); the strap-on-assisted role reversal of male and female pornsters; the discussion, and later demonstration, of anal sex as a remedy for constipation. After much debate over what they should title their sci-fi porn epic, Zack and Miri have their eureka moment with “Star Whores,” a pun so original that a google search clocks in at over 60,000 unrelated hits, including at least two pre-existing erotic films.

As befits the cinematic zeitgeist, this is all intended to have a sweet smuttiness, the touching story of two friends who only come to realize they are in love with one another the moment they have sex in front of a camera, and their friends, for money. This tender tale, sadly, is even more half-hearted--quarter-hearted perhaps?--than the dirty jokes that adorn it. Zack and Miri’s relationship unfolds with all the subtlety of a flow chart--the nervous anticipation of their erotic endeavor, the fraught negotiations over who will sleep with whom in the film, the revelatory roll in the hay, the subsequent jealousies, etc. The bids at emotional truth ring so hollow they make you wish Smith had stuck to filthy farce.