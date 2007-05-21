"We're helping the army," he says, with pride. "I am bringing the bodies and the injured soldiers out under constant gunfire. They even fired a mortar at me. You can see it, look at the building over there; all the people saw it hit the building. You can take a picture of it. Mine was the only car moving on the street."

Loyalty to the Palestinian cause has always been a reliable way to boost your Arab nationalist credentials; this is why Saddam Hussein donated money to families of Palestinian suicide bombers. So attacking Palestinian civilians is generally not a good p.r. move in the Arab world.

But there's deep resentment of the Palestinian refugees in Lebanon, and they're often an easy scapegoat for the country's problems. When we ask Abu Saqr if he knows about civilian casualties inside the camp, he answers by referring to the Palestinians as "Jews," and the camp as "Tel Aviv."

"Over there, in Tel Aviv?" he says, pointing toward the camp with contempt. "Don't bother asking! There are lots of dead bodies lying in the street like dogs. No one is moving them. None of the hospitals would accept them." (This is not true; half an hour later, we speak to a 17-year-old Palestinian boy, with shrapnel wounds in his chest, at a local hospital that has been treating casualties from the camp.)

Abu Saqr is part of an old Lebanese tradition: He's a qabaday, a kind of neighborhood strongman. There's no exact English translation, but the qabadays are a lot like the old precinct captains in Chicago's Democratic political machine--the ones who went around the neighborhood during elections to make sure everyone voted. Thuggish and occasionally violent, qabadays operate in the pay of a political boss--in Lebanon, a zaim, or patriarchal political leader--and use bands of armed followers to make sure the zaim's instructions get carried out.

If we have any doubts about which zaim has summoned these guys to the streets, they clear it up for us: It's Saad Hariri, in whose name food is being sent to the refugees. "We are all with Sheikh Saad!" cries one overexcited cadre, raising his fist in the air, as if it is a demonstration. A few of his comrades follow suit, earning themselves pained looks from their more au courant comrades.

Abu Saqr sighs. "No, don't say we're with Sheikh Saad," he says wearily, like he's had to explain this several times already. "Just say that we're helping the army. We're with the army. We're not with anyone else." Somebody seconds him: "We're with the Lebanese army! We are willing to sacrifice our lives for them."

I ask Abu Saqr if I could take his picture. "Take as many as you want," he says magnanimously, squaring his shoulders and letting his Kalashnikov hang. "Give him space, give him space," urge the smaller men, shoving others out of the way. "Your lens is very small," says Abu Saqr, pointing to my cell phone camera. "You won't be able to take my picture. I'm a big guy."

They line up, grinning, hands folded over bellies or hooked with studied nonchalance in their belts. A couple of the boys hold up bullets for the camera.

"What channel are you going to be on today, Abu Saqr?" asks a man in the crowd.

"I don't know," he says, carelessly. "I've been interviewed on 200 channels already. I'm going to be on all of them."

Followed by his men, he climbs into his car and drives back toward "Tel Aviv."

By Annia Ciezadlo