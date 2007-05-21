But the fight is for more than just Nahr El Bared. Lebanon is locked in a power struggle right now, between factions aligned with the United States and Saudi Arabia on one side, and Iran and Syria on the other. (The parliamentary majority, a coalition of Sunni, Christian, and Druze parties allied with Washington and Riyadh, is led by Saad Hariri, Rafik's son.) Given these competing loyalties, the Lebanese government is desperate to present the image of a unified Lebanon--in this case, one that is staunchly behind the army's assault on Fatah Al Islam, a Salafist splinter group based in the Palestinian camp. And so Hariri's Future Movement has sent bands of goons--armed, excited, and ready for trouble--to guard the perimeters of the camps and help the army.

The Lebanese army, already deployed in the south of the country and around Beirut, is badly overstretched. And the Lebanese government, already weak, is trying to straddle two incompatible positions: It has to reassert control; but, at the same time, it can't look like it's attacking innocent civilians--especially, for the Sunnis, attacking fellow Sunnis.

"I see the government and the army in a great dilemma," says Timur Goksel, a former senior U.N. adviser in Lebanon who now teaches at the American University of Beirut. "They can finish this situation very quick, but at a great cost--by killing civilians, which is not a viable option. The Lebanese government is caught badly between the need to exert its authority, but without starting a war with thousands of angry young men, all very well-armed, and willing to take on the Lebanese army."