Sober Lemmings

This point raises a much larger one. Return to the massive campaign at Hobart and William Smith Colleges, with the three waves of happy-sounding posters (culminating with "Healthy Choices Are on the Rise" and related messages popping up on idle computer screens). Learning about this campaign, I was reminded of my experience in Beijing about fifteen years ago, when I read the China Daily every morning. The China Daily was filled with merry news: about the week's good deeds, about the growing happiness and increased productivity of happy workers, about the wisdom and kindness of leaders. It would not have been at all surprising to see a big headline that said "Healthy Choices Are on the Rise." I don't know for sure, but my guess is that the China Daily did not have much of an effect on behavior. One reason involves trust: if a source of information is known to be attempting to manipulate people, the manipulation is unlikely to work. And if people feel infantilized by official statements, they will cease to take those statements seriously. Some of the studies here sound a little like the China Daily. But efficacy is not the only issue. It is hardly unproblematic to try to manipulate people, even if the manipulation can be made to work and even if it is in the service of desirable ends.

We can get at this issue by asking some questions of fact. Would the social norms approach work at an institution at which the incidence of substance abuse is very high? If the existing norm is really bad, won't the approach backfire? Perkins is aware of the problem, and he responds that some of these studies were done on campuses with high drinking rates, and they worked even there, simply because students believed that the rates were even higher than they actually were. In addition, the "majority of students always hold a relatively moderate attitude about drinking, even if they do not always behave in accordance with the attitude." But on this subject Perkins has something more disturbing to say. He insists that it is always possible to identify some variable where things are actually pretty good--and to publicize that one variable if we wish: "If one measure of an actual norm is not as positive as we might like, we should consider ... what other measures might also be available that give a different picture." In other words, "we" might consider highlighting, and publicizing, the particular "measure" that portrays the norm in the most favorable light. The editors of the China Daily could not have said it better.

Perkins should be a little more selfconscious about the risks. Advertising executives, and propagandists of all stripes, usually select the best measures for moving people in their preferred directions. Since there are so many measures, there is a real danger of manipulation. In fact, some such measures could easily be invoked, if we wished, to increase the level of substance abuse. Consider an example. In 1995, 95 percent of students at Hobart and William Smith Colleges said that they did not abstain from drinking. This figure could well be used to marginalize abstainers--and to decrease their numbers. Social norms strategists come in any number of stripes, and those who know about the power of conformity might well choose a "measure" that would serve their interests. (How many Europeans distrust the United States? How many Americans accept the divinity of Jesus Christ? How many Palestinian teenagers are willing to consider becoming suicide bombers? And isn't terrorism on the rise?) When they are dealing with college students or anyone else, they should treat their audience with respect, rather than as objects of marketing.