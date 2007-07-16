Should Great Britain invade Zimbabwe?

On July 1, Pius Ncube, the Catholic archbishop of Zimbabwe's second largest city, Bulawayo, called on his country's former colonial occupier to invade and topple President Robert Mugabe. "I think it is justified for Britain to raid Zimbabwe and remove Mugabe," Zimbabwe's highest-ranking Catholic prelate told London's Sunday Times. "We should do it ourselves but there's too much fear. I'm ready to lead the people, guns blazing, but the people are not ready." One would not be mistaken to see Ncube as his country's Oscar Romero, the archbishop of El Salvador, who in 1980 was murdered by the blazing guns of state death-squads for his outspoken opposition to the government's human rights violations.

The impulse to support such an invasion is difficult to dismiss, especially when it comes from a man of the cloth who has himself weathered repeated death threats from government thugs. Mugabe is, after all, one of the world's most vicious dictators. Through his land-seizure policies (which, arguably, he did not intend to have such disastrous effects), his violent displacement of some 700,000 people into the countryside in May of 2005, and, more importantly, his deliberate manipulation of food aid to starve those opposed to his regime, Mugabe has for years been engaging in what one regime critic calls "smart genocide." Rather than engaging in wholesale slaughter, Mugabe is slowly starving his people to death at a rate that may well be faster than what the Sudanese government is inflicting in Darfur.

Great Britain, which was the last authority to administer Zimbabwe when the rebel territory of Rhodesia temporarily reverted back to colonial status from December 1979 until March of 1980, officially handed power over to Mugabe after he won an election marked by intimidation, violence, and other irregularities. From a moral standpoint, Ncube is right to argue that Britain now owes it to the Zimbabwean people to remove the murderous despot it helped install. And he is also right to see foreign intervention as the quickest way to rescue Zimbabwe from its desperate situation. The optimal plan to end Mugabe's rule--through economic and military pressure levied by neighboring African states--is an impossible hope. Unfortunately, however justified, an invasion of Zimbabwe is both militarily and politically infeasible.

Under international law, Britain is entirely justified in removing Mugabe from power. The emerging legal doctrine since the adoption in 1948 of the United Nations Convention on the Prevention and Punishment for the Crime of Genocide, and especially since NATO's Balkan interventions of the 1990s, has been one that recognizes the right of the international community to intercede in countries to prevent genocide or other grave humanitarian crises. In such cases, violating states forfeit their right to claim "sovereignty" as a defense of their crimes. "This developing international norm in favor of intervention to protect civilians from wholesale slaughter is an evolution that we should welcome," former United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan said in a 1999 speech to the General Assembly. Whatever Annan's failures in living up to this principle during the 1994 Rwandan genocide (when he served as head of the U.N.'s Department of Peacekeeping Operations) or more recently in the Sudan, this view toward humanitarian intervention is one that liberals should welcome.