If the president wants to don the mantle of fiscal discipline, he will have to do more than excise a few billion dollars in spending. The Center for Budget and Policy Priorities estimates that, if current taxation levels and spending formulas are kept in place, rapidly rising health care and Social Security costs will cause the national debt to increase from 37 percent of GDP today to a staggering 231 percent of GDP by 2050. Averting this budgetary meltdown cannot be done simply by chipping away at modest social programs--it is going to require tax increases. Regardless of what happens with the bills now in play, Bush will leave his successor a budget outlook far more dire than the one he inherited from Clinton.

At least with the veto, Bush will be one step further removed from the legacy of James Monroe. Not that that was ever a great danger. Monroe, after all, ratcheted down partisanship, ushering in the Era of Good Feelings. Needless to say, Bush's legacy will be different.

Free Larry Summers

Larry Summers is a cheerleader for terrorism; he boasts of his success in purging homosexuals from his midst; he brags of his desire to wipe the Jewish state from the map.

Wait, we must have confused the former Harvard president with the current Iranian one. And so must have someone else. How else can you explain the fact that, at the same time one major U.S. university lent a platform to Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, another U.S. university denied a platform to Summers? Perhaps this is what is meant by intellectual diversity.

A day after Ahmadinejad addressed a crowd at Columbia University, Summers was supposed to speak before the University of California Board of Regents at a dinner in Sacramento. Summers, as you might recall, earned the enmity of a sizable portion of the professoriate by tentatively suggesting that innate gender differences might possibly explain the paucity of female scientists, mathematicians, and engineers. Because of these comments from two years ago, a group of professors at UC Davis signed a petition demanding that the Regents rescind their invitation. The Regents quickly complied with the protesters' demands. Powerful men and women, these? Maybe, but also easily frightened.

It is lunacy that Summers, a truly brilliant social scientist, should have this kind of infamy. For starters, he only posited this theory for the gender gap as a possibility--and there's no reason why that kind of discussion of a complicated problem should be taboo. Then, there's the totality of Summers' presidency and the refreshingly energetic style that he brought to the job. He understood that there is a vast chasm in our best colleges and universities between students and faculty over the place of teaching in the academy. Harvard is an instance of a great institution where undergraduate teaching had simply become a secondary function. He also tackled matters most uncomfortable for lackluster teachers: the rigor mortis of narrowly defined disciplines in a world where those lines are more and more obsolete; the hostility of the humanities to the sciences; and the indifference to literacy and the arts of many scientists and technologists.

This was an exhilarating academic reform agenda--an agenda that students more easily appreciated than their elders. Some of the most infuriated faculty had the nerve to slime him as a racist for challenging their entrenched ways. But, when Larry Summers stood up to receive his honorary doctorate from Harvard this past June, the response from graduating seniors and others receiving their advanced degrees was ear-splitting applause. This wasn't an isolated outburst, but an omen of a growing student-tenured teacher divide that will increasingly define American universities.

In short, Summers has something to say about higher education that the UC Regents could certainly stand to hear. Alas, thanks to their cowardice, they probably won't ever hear it. That a group of powerful people like the Regents can be so easily intimidated shows the fragility of intellectual freedom at our universities. (The University of California, by the way, is the same institution that administered the anti-Communist blacklist in the 1950s and '60s.)

Ahmadinejad, with his pledge of genocide and sponsorship of attacks against American soldiers, arguably falls into the category of powerwielding crank who doesn't deserve any of the legitimacy that comes with such a prestigious platform. The Summers invitation, on the other hand, shouldn't be the stuff of controversy. And that Summers is the one deprived of a microphone tells you something is terribly amiss in the American academy.

By