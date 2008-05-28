The Future Past

There's a strong chance that South America could lose the 21st century, much as it lost the 20th.

WASHINGTON--It is fortunate that the narco-guerrillas known as the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) have a weakness for the written word. Without it, the Colombian government would not have confiscated almost 40 million pages contained on laptop computers during their attack on a terrorist camp inside Ecuadoran territory, and Latin Americans would not know the extent of the ties between the FARC and the governments of Venezuela and Ecuador.

The FARC documents, which have been authenticated by a team of forensic experts at Interpol, might include a measure of exaggeration. But even in the land of the magic realist novel, the painstaking description of the group's politics, armaments and finances can't be all fiction. It was obviously not intended for publication since it has already led to the confiscation of bank accounts in Costa Rica and of non-enriched uranium hidden on the outskirts of Bogota, and exposed the FARC's cross-border safe havens. There have been recent signs of internecine fighting among FARC guerrillas, and some important leaders have laid down their weapons. That state of affairs, combined with the news that Manuel Marulanda, the historic leader of the group, is dead, does not bode well for the FARC.

The connection between Venezuela and the FARC has been a matter of speculation since Hugo Chavez came to power. The files indicate that there have been frequent meetings between Venezuela's government and FARC leaders, that Caracas funneled $300 million to them and helped them acquire weapons, and that the Colombians trained Venezuelan guerrillas. As for Ecuador's Rafael Correa, his umbilical relationship with Chavez had sent the signal for quite some time that Quito could not be counted on to help Latin Americans who stand for the rule of law.

The depth of these governments' ties with the FARC is such that probably most Latin American governments at least had a hint of what the public now knows: that Chavez and Correa are complicit in the workings of a group that resorts to terrorism and is trying to replace an elected government in Colombia with a totalitarian dictatorship while fomenting armed struggle elsewhere. If this is the case, it raises the question why so many governments sided with Venezuela and Ecuador when the Organization of American States, in debating the March attack against the FARC camp by the Colombian military, avoided any mention of the fact that Caracas and Quito had violated the 2002 Inter-American Convention Against Terrorism.