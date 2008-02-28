The appointment of Fidel's brother as Cuba's president may actually bode well for reform on the island.

Last week's appointment of Raúl Castro to succeed his brother Fidel as president of Cuba has sent pundits and democracy advocates into a deep gloom. "Raul Castro has killed all hope that a transition to the rule of law and a market economy will start anytime soon in Cuba," wrote Alvaro Vargas Llosa. Before Sunday’s National Assembly meeting, it was widely expected that a younger--and more progressive--generation would be tapped for top positions in the government. Instead, the half-dozen vice-president posts were entirely filled by historicos, those who fought in the revolution, including 77-year-old hardliner José Ramón Machado Ventura and 72-year-old businessman Julio Casas Regueiro.

Many interpreted these appointments as a sign of continued stagnation on the island, with the average age for the president and his six vice presidents remaining in the 70s. The decision to pack the government with aging party hardliners has also been widely viewed as evidence of Fidel’s continued influence in the government and unwillingness among the old guard to share power, a perception Raúl encouraged in his acceptance speech by stating that Fidel would be consulted on “decisions of fundamental importance for the nation's future, including defense, foreign policy and socio-economic development.”

But focusing on the age and revolutionary credentials of Cuba's new leaders misses their most salient characteristic: They are all Raúlistas, fervent devotees of Raúl Castro. The Cuban government has long been divided between Fidelistas and Raúlistas. As the Minister of the Armed Forces under Fidel, Raúl ran the armed forces autonomously and used his powerful position to push economic reforms in the 1990s. But Raúl and his followers often clashed with Fidel's cohorts. After 50 years of Fidelista rule, it would seem that the Raúlistas are now having their day.