Why it's worth paying more for health care now.

With Congress back in session, health care is at the top of the political agenda. And, already, you can hear the opponents of reform making a familiar argument: It will mean huge new taxes for you, even if you’re part of the middle class. Although they're exaggerating, conceptually they have a point: Health reform could mean slightly higher taxes for some middle-class people.

But that doesn’t mean you should object. Paying a little more in taxes can be worthwhile if it helps the government finance things you value, like better schools, a strong military, or the financial peace of mind that Social Security gives us during retirement. And make no mistake: If you are middle class, a new health care system is something you should value.

Here’s why. Health care reform, designed properly, should do two things: It should guarantee that you have health insurance, no matter how much money you make and what illness you may have, so that you can get medical attention when you need it. It should also make health care itself less expensive, so that it stops taking so much money out of your wallet (not to mention the country’s).

In the long run, these two goals are neatly complementary. The reform plans under consideration would guarantee insurance by expanding the reach of public insurance plans (such as Medicaid) and giving people subsidies to help them pay for private insurance. That costs the government money. But the plans would also steer medical care away from unnecessary treatments while reducing costly administrative overhead. That saves the government money. It’s quite possible--many experts would say likely--that reform can pay for itself and, subsequently, deliver savings that will end up in the hands of everyday Americans.