The Boxer Shorts Rebellion

Hooking up and the rise of Chinese nationalism.

When the man who calls himself "Chinabounder" moved to Shanghai to teach English and, apparently, have a little naughty fun on the side, he probably didn't know what he was getting himself into. His type is so common in Asia that it's almost a cliche: Bars from Hanoi to Seoul are filled with Western men gallivanting with local women. But this one made the mistake of blogging about his supposed exploits--"She jumped and quivered, sighed and open- mouthed pressed against me," he bragged at chinabounder.blogspot.com--and mixing in criticism of China's occupation of the Xinjiang autonomous region. After a few months of sordid entries (the blog was titled Sex and Shanghai), China's Internet bulldogs caught on.

In August 2006, a wanted ad was anonymously splashed across popular Chinese websites. "The immoral foreigner plays around with Chinese women," the poster declared in bold white characters on a black background. "How can we let him commit such wanton perverse acts in China?" It went on to detail, in language reminiscent of the Cultural Revolution, Chinabounder's "four crimes." Among them: engaging in "splittest" activities--an epithet usually reserved for Taiwanese and Tibetan separatists--and hurting the feelings of the Chinese people. The wanted ad went up at Mop.com, a sort of Yahoo! crossed with Facebook and YouTube whose mascot is a cartoon feline with slits for eyes and extended claws. In characters, "mop" is rendered maopu, or "pouncing cat," and Mop.com is, appropriately, the birthplace of the Internet manhunt-- decentralized campaigns to unmask appointed offenders.

Shanghai psychology professor Zhang Jiehai was the first to cry for blood. China had been weak in the face of other offenses to national pride, but now was the time to act, he wrote on his blog: "Compatriots, let us work together in staging an Internet hunt to find the foreign trash, and not rest until we get him kicked out of China." Within days, Zhang had spawned an army of fenqing, the young nationalists who are an increasingly important political force in China. "The sorrow of our people!!" one wrote on Zhang's blog. "Let's kill the animal," commented another. While Chinabounder was never outed, he has retreated from view, making his blog password-protected for six months and claiming in an e-mail to an Associated Press reporter that it had all been a performance art piece intended to explore the limits of online behavior.

You'd think that the younger, Internet savvy generation of Chinese twenty- and thirtysomethings would be the ones guiding China into better relations with the West. Instead, they seem to have glanced toward the rest of the world and turned back, appalled. Groups like the Patriots Alliance Web and the Greater China Anti-Japanese Alliance claim tens of thousands of members who routinely log into chat rooms to discuss Japanese war reparations, U.S. support for Taiwan, and Chinese territorial claims, along with a host of more personal grievances. Western observers tend to assume that such nationalism is fueled by a one-party state eager to gloss over its mistakes. But, while the government might look the other way during xenophobic manhunts, fenqing tend to be professionals in major cities like Shanghai and Beijing--exactly the people who were supposedly going to lead China toward greater openness, using the allegedly democratizing tool of the Internet. Nationalism is growing even as-- some would say because--China is opening up.