Livni is trying to establish herself as a leader in a country that has primarily been led by men--and usually ex-generals. Gender continues to be a major hurdle for her; experience is another. The debate over her record--particularly in light of more accomplished contenders like Barak and Netanyahu--is reminiscent of America’s recently concluded presidential race. And like the eventual American victor, Livni is trying to recast the terms of the debate: Is experience, in and of itself, a good thing? Will it help in solving Israel's problems in the future? Livni's campaign slogan is, "The courage to change," trying to counter (quite clumsy, in my opinion) her two perceived weaknesses: “Courage,” because people don't see her as a fighter, and “change,” as a way to turn her lack of experience into an asset.

In the meantime, Benjamin Netanyahu is waiting on the sidelines, and he hates it. The operation against Hamas has disrupted his campaign, which has been going surprisingly well: Though Likud, Netanyahu’s party, currently holds only 12 seats in the 120-member Knesset, opinion polls before the operation predicted that it was poised to triple its representation in the elections, giving Netanyahu enough power to form a coalition and become prime minister again.

The fighting in Gaza now gives his opponents the opportunity to bolster their hawkish bona fides and win support away from Likud. Past experience seems to indicate that during times of military tension, people move to the right--and a dubious outcome of the operation will no doubt help Likud. But Netanyahu doesn't like to run a campaign in a climate of uncertainty. And a prolonged military operation might convince enough Knesset members to postpone the elections, giving his rivals enough time to make up ground in the polls.

Netanyahu is supporting the operation in public and eloquently defending Israel in interviews to foreign media. But as soon as operation is over, no matter the outcome, his party will immediately go on the offensive, arguing, “We would have achieved more.”

The Israeli defense establishment is also divided. Gabi Ashkenazi, the chief of general staff, is reluctant to deepen the IDF penetration into Gaza; the public outcry after the 2006 Lebanon war has taught him to be extremely cautious and not to risk lives of soldiers unless it is unavoidable. Yoav Galant, the commander of the southern command, believes that Israel should pursue Hamas to the end--representing a common perspective from military commanders on the ground, particularly from one who planned the operation and spent many months lobbying for its implementation. Meir Dagan, the head of the Mossad, shares his opinion.

The political jockeying will only intensify as Israel enters what looks to be the last days of its operation in Gaza, influencing the final outcome as much--if not more than--security concerns. These personal and electoral calculations must be taken into consideration by the international community if they want to be successful in their efforts to negotiate a ceasefire.

Nahum Barnea is a political columnist for Yedioth Ahronoth, Israel’s largest daily newspaper.

