Washington Diarist; Irish Spring

Well, I'm fractionally Irish. Crowley is a distinctly Gaelic lastname. One genealogy website calls it an anglicization of OCruadhlaoich, from the words cruadh ("hardy") and laoch("warrior")--which will amuse those who have observed me in thewilderness or getting a tetanus shot. My surname is probably mymost Irish trait. My blood is only one-quarter Irish, on my father'sside. By most definitions, I am a Connecticut wasp--moreSouthampton than South Boston. I regret to say that I probably haveless in common with the Irish than with those who once tried to barthem from polite society.

Luckily, Irish America was unconcerned about my 75 percentnon-Irishness, provided I was "proud of [my] Irish roots." That wasa little awkward, as it had never previously occurred to me to beproud of my Irish roots. But, if my ancestry was exciting tosomeone else, well, who was I to protest? What's more, it's noteasy being a wasp nowadays. In our meritocratic, "American Idol"culture, anti-elitism is running high. So I figured some rebrandingas a scrappy ethnic underdog couldn't hurt. I told Irish AmericaI'd be honored to accept the award.

And why not? Everyone else in Washington is plumbing their ownsecret ancestry. No political career is complete anymore withoutsome startling genealogical bombshell: George Allen is the world'smost unlikely Jew; Barack Obama's ancestors owned slaves; AlSharpton's great-greatsomethings were owned by Strom Thurmond'sgreat-great-somethings; John Kerry's real family name is Kohn. (TheBoston Irish always suspected he wasn't really one of theirs.) Soon"oppo" researchers will traffic in divorce records and nucleic acidswith equal ease.