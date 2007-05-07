Washington Diarist; Irish Spring

'Dear Mick," read the invitation. When it arrived in my inboxseveral weeks ago, I was immediately suspicious: Yes, I was beingoffered an honorary award, complete with a gala Manhattan ceremony.But this salutation was not just wrong; it was strangely loaded. Astnr readers may recall, I recently had a hostile run-in with thepulp science-fiction author and global-warming denier MichaelCrichton, who, as payback for a critical article I wrote about him,had classily placed a character named Mick Crowley in his latestnovel--like me, a journalist; unlike me, a kiddie rapist (See "Cockand Bull," December 25, 2006). Pondering the invitation, I couldn'thelp but wonder if a Crichton minion might be laying some new trapfor me. Then I noticed something even odder. The invitationpurported to come from an Irish-American group. Was I being calledMick--or a Mick? The paranoid mind ran amok.

It turned out to be an innocent misunderstanding. The author of thee-mail, a young editor with Irish America magazine, graciouslyassured me that no pun had been intended with the "typo." Typo?This seemed more Freudian slip than errant keystroke. But nevermind. He had come not to bury me but to praise me: I wasexperiencing the honor of being named one of the magazine's Top 100Irish- Americans of the year. There was just one small hitch: I'mnot Irish.

Well, I'm fractionally Irish. Crowley is a distinctly Gaelic lastname. One genealogy website calls it an anglicization of OCruadhlaoich, from the words cruadh ("hardy") and laoch("warrior")--which will amuse those who have observed me in thewilderness or getting a tetanus shot. My surname is probably mymost Irish trait. My blood is only one-quarter Irish, on my father'sside. By most definitions, I am a Connecticut wasp--moreSouthampton than South Boston. I regret to say that I probably haveless in common with the Irish than with those who once tried to barthem from polite society.

Luckily, Irish America was unconcerned about my 75 percentnon-Irishness, provided I was "proud of [my] Irish roots." That wasa little awkward, as it had never previously occurred to me to beproud of my Irish roots. But, if my ancestry was exciting tosomeone else, well, who was I to protest? What's more, it's noteasy being a wasp nowadays. In our meritocratic, "American Idol"culture, anti-elitism is running high. So I figured some rebrandingas a scrappy ethnic underdog couldn't hurt. I told Irish AmericaI'd be honored to accept the award.