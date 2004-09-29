Show Stopper

The impending demise of Conan O'Brien.

Yesterday, at 10:15 a.m. Pacific time, an earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale hit central California; news reports claimed that you could feel the shakes in Los Angeles, but no one I spoke to in the area noticed a thing. One day prior a similar sort of seismic activity struck the entertainment industry: Conan O'Brien had finally signed a contract to succeed Jay Leno in 2009 as the network's newest "Tonight Show" host. It shocked me that Hollywood insiders I knew balked at speculating about the news. Were network omertas keeping them silent? No, they said. Conan was expected to follow Leno's lead. It would have been news if he had gone to CBS or--more scandalously--to Fox. Minor quakes that leave everything intact are a part of life; this was a minor quake.

To me, though, the late-night shakeup signifies something huge despite its apparent conservativeness. Those of us who watch and appreciate Conan seriously may only have the comedic leader as we know him for the next five years. For nothing seems more anti-Conan--more antithetical to his irreverent, superficially collegiate but sophisticatedly subversive meta-humor--than being the company man who's happy to do what he has to do to win the coveted corner office. Careful Conan observers know that he has always wanted to escape his damning 12:35 a.m. time slot. But how could having to do what he does at 12:35 for another five years--all for a shot at the supposed brass-ring of late-night TV--seem digestible to him? Doesn't he, as Conan, think further outside the so-called box? And can he really love the grueling hard work of producing his show so much that he's willing to do it for another five years just to eventually win the golden opportunity to water his material down for a broader and narrower-thinking national audience with an earlier bedtime?

Conan is endlessly creative, rebellious, and curious: eager to mock himself and his guests in order to send up the nature of his enterprise. But this move shows that he's much more patient and conservative than his comedy suggests, and that doesn't bode well for the future of his beloved act. True, it would have been a shocker for him to turn down the offer. But those who follow the comedy world's rumblings with a discerning ear know that he has already surpassed Jay Leno and David Letterman in terms of comedic innovation.

He deserves an 11:35 spot, if not now then soon, and I'm surprised he wasn't as rebellious as David Letterman was years ago when he balked at NBC before taking his enterprise to CBS. Indeed, I had been hoping that by 2009 Conan would have been ready to progress beyond late-night network TV. That due to his high-functioning mind he would have grown bored and hence become interested in pursuing less rigid, confining methods of comedic expression. He deserves to be the one being interviewed twice a year by a wacky but crowd-friendly emcee, and he knows that. He must have just weighed his options and decided that he can handle censors, conservative fans, and an increasingly invasive Federal Communications Commission as he ages. But how can that be? This is the host who green lights sketches by Robert Smigel starring Triumph the Insult Comic Dog: a brilliantly irreverent puppet hound who humps everything in sight and ends abrasive tirades with the phrase "for me to poop on."