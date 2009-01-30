It’s only natural that a man who was hailed as one of his generation’s great academic minds by age 30 and who’d become Treasury secretary by 45 would have strong opinions on a thick menu of issues. Or, for that matter, that he’d have an urge to share them. In the years before he joined the Obama administration, Summers showcased his thinking on practically every economic ailment facing the country in a monthly Financial Times column. He is, in other words, not so much a bureaucratic imperialist as a natural-born economist, with all that implies about argumentative style. In the White House, his probing questions can sometimes make it unclear who’s running a meeting and who’s just attending, but they’re standard fare in graduate seminars across the country.

In any case, Summers has actually worked hard to sand down his rough edges--and won surprisingly good reviews for his politicking. “He’s not always been Mr. Diplomacy,” Senator Kent Conrad recently told me. “But I have seen him use diplomatic skills equal to almost any I’ve seen on display in the current crisis ... answering questions hour after hour after hour.” Even those who’ve sparred with Summers consider him fundamentally persuadable. “He is the kind of guy that gives an opponent much wider latitude if they bring facts to bear,” says one colleague.

Still, the star economist’s own defenders are quick to concede his faults--or, in some cases, even wield them as a cudgel. One Senate aide says that, when Geithner’s tax problems cropped up, various Obama political hands not-so-subtly hinted that Summers would be next in line at Treasury--a way, they hoped, of making senators think twice before trashing their nominee.

Having to share territory with the inadvertently expansionist Summers could easily lead to a demoralizing trench war. But that won’t be the case with Geithner. He’s a man who made a career not only of exerting subtle bureaucratic influence, but of happily co-existing with Summers himself. (The two are good friends.) Even during the tax flap’s most fevered moment--a Maureen Dowd column titled “Tim Geithner! Why Are Rich People So Cheap?” comes to mind--Geithner remained an internal force. At the time, Politico suggested Summers had horned in on the bank bailout--ostensibly Treasury’s portfolio--noting that it was his name, not Geithner’s, that appeared on a letter to Congress about the second $350 billion installment. But, while Summers did affix his name to the letter, Geithner and his staff actually authored it. Administration officials simply felt Summers was the more appropriate public face until Geithner could be confirmed.

In the coming days, Treasury will begin unveiling proposed fixes for the banking crisis that should make clear it is leading those efforts. In fact, Geithner has been building an inner sanctum geared toward having an impact across the board. His chief of staff is a former Tom Daschle lieutenant named Mark Patterson, who, not long ago, was considered one of the most powerful and wired aides in the Senate. “He knew everything about anything that happened on that floor,” says one former colleague. “He can do the policy and the politics and the communications. It’s a real gift.” Patterson’s tour in the Senate included a stint as a staff director for the Finance Committee, which afforded him enormous input on everything from taxes to Medicare and Social Security.