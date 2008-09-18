How Putin tripped the Russian economy.

There’s a saying oft heard in Russian schoolyards: “Go ahead and spit at me. Fill your mouth with shit and spit at me.” It may be an indelicate way of suggesting that one should cut off one’s nose to spite one’s face, but it provides some insight into why Russia’s economy, which grew by eight percent last year, has suddenly melted. The failures on Wall Street linked arms with falling oil prices to wallop a Russian market that, due to a combination of internal factors, had been sliding all summer. On Tuesday afternoon, trading on Russia’s two exchanges, the RTS and MICEX, was shut down after they plummeted 12 and 18 percent, respectively. Wednesday morning, weary Russian brokers gingerly tried their luck again, but after six and three percent downturns, the exchanges will remain shuttered till Friday.

A double digit loss is a devastating shock for any market, but Russia’s stock market has lost over half its value since the start of the year. In the first part of the year, investors were already jittery about the Kremlin’s meddling in the business world. And then things got really bad in August. Remember August? That was when Russia could not resist using Georgia’s attack on South Ossetia to retaliate with such force that the West could only marvel at Russia’s lack of discretion. When Putin responded to Western criticism, he was so defiant that Leonid Radzihovski, a columnist for the liberal online political journal Ezhednevny Zhurnal, characterized his government’s diplomatic position as: “If America wants it so much, let it come and make up with us.”

Putin gambled that it was worth taking the economic hit at home to reestablish Russia’s geopolitical stature. With oil prices in the triple digits, he surely figured, the blow would be well-cushioned; foreign investors would eventually calm down and realize they couldn’t live without Russia. And he had reason to believe it. Even though much of the growth was fueled by petrodollars, the Russian economy was slowly diversifying and strengthening. Russian wages and consumer spending were growing at over ten percent a year, construction and manufacturing boomed--everything was expanding so fast that even with an added risk premium (around three percent), foreign corporations’ Russian outposts were extremely profitable. “They can’t afford not to be here,” a Russian analyst told me two weeks ago.

The problem, however, is that Western investors got scared off by the extremity of the Kremlin’s response to Georgia, the harshness of American criticism, and the way domestic companies were being strong-armed even more than they had been for the last six years (metallurgical company Mechel lost a third of its value in one day this July when Putin trained his critical gaze on it). Investors decided that they could very much afford not to be there. “Doing business in Russia has never been for the faint of heart,” Alexander Kliment, an analyst with the Eurasia Group, told me this week. “But now investors are really starting to see the unpredictability of the Kremlin’s decision making.”