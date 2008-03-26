The Purposes of Circuses

I used to know a guy, at least I wish I did
Who could stand on one finger for a minute flat.
I never said he could dance at the same time.
Did I? I never said I really knew him.
But I saw him once at the Greatest Show
Well... at that time... on Earth. Saw him true
With these very eyes. We even got to counting down
Or counting up depending on your numbers system
Fifty one, fifty two, like that. And by the end,
We were all cheering like raspberries were in season.
I tried it once myself when I was in the Navy
And full of beans. Had a swabbie pal hold my legs
Up toward the stars and said now watch this watch
And broke my middle finger then my nose flat out.
One thing they never teach you about circus tricks:
Actually, a couple things... but then you grow up
And you either know or you don't you were meant
To marry the girl on the flying trapeze or you weren't
And that kids should do tricks when they can,
And when they get older, they shouldn't.
By Martin Galvin