Hughes also appears to have proven a forceful advocate for greater funding to carry out her vision. Spending on public diplomacy in the Middle East rose roughly 25 percent between 2004 and 2006, while spending on such efforts in South Asia grew nearly 40 percent during that time. Scholarly exchange programs like the Fulbright initiative have been revived, with the number of scholarships up more than 50 percent over the past decade. Cultural diplomacy, like overseas tours by U.S. artists and musicians, was a critical part of American public diplomacy during the Cold War, since these exchanges created person-to-person contacts with communist nations and also helped overcome Soviet Bloc propaganda about the United States. Spending on this kind of programming had plummeted in the past decade, but between 2000 and 2006, it tripled. Last year, State created the Global Cultural Initiative, a new effort to coordinate all the government-backed art, music, and literature programs abroad. And by this winter, even some of Hughes's harshest initial critics inside Foggy Bottom and in the community of public diplomacy scholars privately were admitting she'd been successful.

Despite her close ties to the president, Hughes even seems to recognize that unless the United States admits that many of Bush's policies have been unwise, America can never win a global public opinion battle. So she has supported putting U.S. diplomats on Al Jazeera, which despite its frequently anti-American reporting remains a critical Middle East media outlet. Al Jazeera "reaches a wide audience, and I feel that if we're not appearing on that station, we're missing an opportunity," Hughes told the House Committee on International Relations in 2005. She even has admitted that the war in Iraq has done great damage to America's global image.

Too bad, then, that Hughes threatens all her efforts by doing the one thing no diplomat should ever do: Making herself the story. Though she speaks no foreign languages, has a limited understanding of the world, and offers a folksy Texan persona that translates poorly into Arabic or Indonesian, Hughes is convinced that she must travel the world as an ambassador of American public diplomacy.

The results, to put it mildly, have been poor. On her first "listening tour," in autumn 2005, Hughes offered rote responses to questions about U.S. foreign policy, often descending into platitudes emphasizing herself as a mother and a caring listener without engaging her audiences. "I look forward to shaking each of your hands and having you give me a hug!" Hughes enthused in Turkey, according to The New York Times. Responses ranged from polite applause to outright hostility toward Hughes. "Audiences asked tough questions, and Hughes gave them non-answers," reported the Los Angeles Times. Even the conservative Weekly Standard mocked Hughes, reporting that she repeated the same messages of motherhood over and over.

Yet Hughes apparently did not learn from the first listening tour debacle. In 2006 and 2007, she was at it again. She swept through the Philippines and China. She embarked on another international "listening tour." She penned a high-profile op-ed in USA Today in which she seemed to blame other nations for not understanding the United States' policies--though placing blame is a major no-no in public diplomacy. Turns out, apparently, that the master messager still does not realize that she's her own worst message.