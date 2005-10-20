The rest of the cast is fine but unmemorable. As Godfrey, Liam Neeson proves that he has cornered the market on warrior father-figures destined to die (<i>Star Wars: Episode I</i>, <i>Gangs of New York</i>, <i>Batman Begins</i>). Brendan Gleeson plays Reynald as a savage noble distinguishable from his Menelaus in <i>Troy</i> chiefly by the style of his armor. And Eva Green's Sybella demonstrates that even eye candy loses its flavor when buried under a quarter-inch of kohl. </p><p>

<i>Kingdom of Heaven</i>'s oddest bit of casting has to be the choice of Scott as director. He adores violence, or at least its cinematic depiction (remember, this is the man who presided over the anatomical explorations of <i>Hannibal</i>), and his obvious relish for the aesthetics of arterial spray is a decidedly awkward match for the movie's pacifist moral. Worse, he uses the same bewildering, overly stylized effects that so muddied the fights in <i>Gladiator</i>, alternating between quick cuts and slo-mo with such promiscuity that one rarely knows whose blood it is hurtling toward the camera. The culminating siege of Jerusalem is clearly intended to be an awesome spectacle, a visual symphony of catapult- and bow-fire, siege towers and flaming oil. Unfortunately, it was preemptively one-upped by Peter Jackson in the last two <i>Rings</i> films. As a result, it seems like a disappointing replay of the siege of Minas Tirith, minus the dragons, elephants, and orcs. </p><p>

Where, in fact, would Hollywood be without orcs? <i>Kingdom of Heaven</i> may be something of an outlier in its aggressively political vision, but it does help illuminate a broader cinematic dilemma: Put simply, we're running out of acceptable bad guys. Had <i>Kingdom of Heaven</i> been a straight war movie, with Christian heroes and Muslim villains, there would have been a political uproar, and perhaps rightly so. The list of onetime cinematic Others who can no longer be counted on as generic enemies--Native Americans, Mexicans, the Japanese--continues to grow; one day, perhaps, it will even encompass that evergreen of evil, the Nazis. That this represents social progress is beyond question. But it does create problems for certain types of genre cinema. For example, it's hard to imagine that the long decline of the Western, once the dominant genre in American film, hasn't been aided by the fact that since the '70 it's been far more common to give the Indians white hats and the cowboys black than the other way around. </p><p>

Thoughtful films will be able to get around this problem, of course, but who wants a world with nothing but thoughtful films? Sometimes you crave a little moral simplicity, a movie that will provide not only someone to root for but someone to root against as well. This latter is becoming harder and harder to come by, at least in the quantities needed for a good war movie. It's little wonder that so many of the big epics of recent years--<i>Troy</i>, <i>King Arthur</i>, <i>Alexander</i>--have seemed a little tepid and squeamish: I mean, who really cares which side wins? For compelling stories of good-versus-evil these days we have to venture into space or a fantastical past, where we can find Sith or Nazgul in clear need of smiting. The recognition that our own universe lacks such ethical certainties may be mature and it may be accurate, but it's not always very cinematic. </p><p>

<b> The Home Movies List: <i>Heavenly</i> Quotes</b></p><p><blockquote>

<b>"She was a suicide. She is in Hell. Though what she does there without a head...."</b> <i>Kingdom of Heaven</i> announces its view of organized religion early, when a priest mocks Balian's dead wife. (The last line, signifying that her corpse was beheaded before burial in accordance with her sin, is of course delivered with a malicious leer.) Lest anyone fail to get the point, the priest is also a thief, having stolen a crucifix from her body.<br /><br />

<b> "Haven't we all [committed murder]?" </b> The movie offers its equally subtle take on war moments later, when Godfrey describes himself--not once, but twice in the movie's first 15 minutes--as a murderer. There's no suggestion that by this he means anything other than "soldier."<br /><br />

<b> "I put no stock in religion." </b> There are probably more twelfth-century agnostics in the <i>Kingdom of Heaven</i> cast than there were in the entire Holy Land. This all-too-typical line is uttered by David Thewlis's wise, humane character, a person about whom we know little (not even his name) other than that he is a member of the Knights Hospitaler, an explicitly religious order. <br /><br />

<b> "I am here because, in the East, between one person and another there is only light." </b> This quote, from Princess Sybella, is not a religious metaphor but a sexual one, with "light" apparently a euphemism for "bodily fluids." Sybella (who is married) carried on an affair with Godfrey; when she learns he is dead, she immediately starts sleeping with his son, Balian, with the film's evident approval. Because, hey, as long as we're trashing religious repression we may as well make the case for free love, right? <br /><br />

<b> "God will understand, my lord. And if he doesn't, he is not God." </b> A bit of magnificently anachronistic pop theology that Balian offers the bishop of Jerusalem (who is, of course, a coward and hypocrite): It's God's responsibility to comprehend human purposes, not the other way around. <br /><br />

<b> "Before I lose [Jerusalem], I will burn it down. Your holy places, ours. Every last stone that drives men mad." </b> So Balian tells an approving Saladin at the movie's conclusion. For those who may have dozed off: Religion equals war; without it there would be no armed conflict--especially not in the Middle East. If only we could find a way to get rid of all those troublesome holy places...</blockquote></p>

Christopher Orr is a Senior Editor of The New Republic