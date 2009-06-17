Since it's already begun to embalm itself,

let's assume that that these are close to

our last words. That's what I meant by urgent.

Oh fuck, I'm going to have to take it

in my arms again. I'm going to have to

love it again, dear corpse of earth,

dear tough-muscled body of the river,

still ignorant of putrefaction,

or the slow downstream parade

of dead beings. I say goodbye

to petals every day. Lilac, wild rose,

poppy disintegrating, one moment

a flower and the next no flower.

By Chase Twitchell