The reason for the bill is that there’s an abundance of evidence that CEOs get paid too much. Not too much in the “why do teachers earn 35,000 dollars a year while CEOs earn five hundred times as much” sense, but too much in the sense that their compensation doesn’t reflect their actual economic value. In 1976, the average CEO compensation was 36 times that of the average worker, and it was 369 times the worker average in 2005. The rise in CEO pay vastly exceeds the rise in value of the companies they run.

To free-market purists, it’s axiomatic that, if CEOs are taking home an ever-larger share of corporate income, they must be producing that much more value for their firms. “Clearly the topperforming CEOs in corporate America earn every penny of their compensation and then some,” wrote Dick Armey in an op-ed that ran in The Washington Times on March 9 (and then—evidently due to a strong demand for CEO apologists—again on March 11).

But there’s an alternate theory explaining the explosive rise in CEO pay. It holds that the boards of directors, which set CEO pay, don’t perfectly represent shareholder interests. Board members are sometimes appointed by CEOs or are CEOs themselves. Their incentive to please the CEO by keeping his compensation high is greater than their incentive to please shareholders by keeping it low. Indeed, being too tough on a CEO could jeopardize their chances of getting future appointments.