Letting stockholders set CEO pay and other communist plots.

A FEW MONTHS AGO, when Democrats proposed letting workers form unions without elections, Republicans recoiled in horror, issuing ringing paeans to workplace democracy. “After two hundred-plus years of our American democracy, it is breathtaking to see the right to a secret ballot rejected so flatly and so strongly,” said Representative Howard P. “Buck” McKeon, in a typical example of the Jeffersonian rhetoric then coursing through Washington.

Today, Democrats are proposing to let a company’s shareholders hold an advisory vote on how much they pay their CEO. Sounds democratic, right? Alas, much as it has in the Middle East, the GOP has grown weary of democratization. “This is Congress beginning to intrude on corporations,” warned Representative Spencer Bachus. Keep in mind that the bill does not set limits on CEO pay. It does not even give stockholders the right to directly set compensation for their CEO. (Heaven forbid. That would be socialism. Or, well, free-market capitalism.) The bill merely gives shareholders the right to hold a nonbinding vote on whether the CEO—who, after all, works for them—is getting paid too much. But President Bush has promised to veto even this meager step.

The reason for the bill is that there’s an abundance of evidence that CEOs get paid too much. Not too much in the “why do teachers earn 35,000 dollars a year while CEOs earn five hundred times as much” sense, but too much in the sense that their compensation doesn’t reflect their actual economic value. In 1976, the average CEO compensation was 36 times that of the average worker, and it was 369 times the worker average in 2005. The rise in CEO pay vastly exceeds the rise in value of the companies they run.

To free-market purists, it’s axiomatic that, if CEOs are taking home an ever-larger share of corporate income, they must be producing that much more value for their firms. “Clearly the topperforming CEOs in corporate America earn every penny of their compensation and then some,” wrote Dick Armey in an op-ed that ran in The Washington Times on March 9 (and then—evidently due to a strong demand for CEO apologists—again on March 11).