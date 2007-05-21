The Enterprising American

As he spent more and more time on his Iraq projects—which would eventually include a second book, Dawn Over Baghdad; a comic book, Combat Zone; and a PBS documentary called “Warriors”—Zinsmeister’s attention to the magazine began to fade. “Ever since he went to Iraq for the first time, he was out of the office much more than before, and he would be gone on speaking tours without telling us,” Rollins recalls. “He was gone often during deadline time, and he would blame deadline problems on us.” Soon after his first trip to Iraq, the daily morning conference call that Zinsmeister held with his Washington staff abruptly ceased. Increasingly, Zinsmeister’s managerial style veered wildly between two extremes: neglectful and domineering. On the one hand, the magazine often ran long excerpts from books that had been published months earlier. As one current AEI scholar put it, during “the last couple of years he was running the magazine, there were very few original features. It doesn’t take much genius to imitate Reader’s Digest.” On the other hand, former editors recall that some authors, including Dr. Laura Schlessinger, rescinded their work after Zinsmeister edited it beyond recognition. “I can’t say I know anyone at AEI who was particularly proud of the magazine,” says one former colleague. While Zinsmeister had certainly turned The American Enterprise from a wonkish journal into a pugnacious voice in the culture wars, a scholar at another conservative think tank says that “the magazine had been floundering under his leadership for many years, that's no doubt.”

To be sure, Zinsmeister was hardly the first magazine editor to neglect his publication while writing books. The bigger problem was that he had come to see the magazine as an extension of himself. Zinsmeister, according to a former colleague, looked to another conservative magazine editor, William F. Buckley Jr., as inspiration for marketing himself as an iconoclast. The prolific Buckley had long offered his books as an enticement to potential subscribers. The difference, of course, was that Buckley was a god to conservatives, and there was reason to believe that readers of his magazine might actually want his books. The same couldn’t exactly be said for Zinsmeister.

Still, he pushed forward. And so it was that AEI began buying Zinsmeister’s books to give to new subscribers. The strategy, which debuted in 2003, was to lure people into subscribing through direct mail by offering a free Zinsmeister book with their subscription. At first, these mailings offered multiple options for subscribing, some of which included a Zinsmeister book, some of which did not. The magazine’s then-business manager, Garth Cadiz, says that the offers without Zinsmeister’s books invariably received better response rates. Yet, in June 2005, Zinsmeister eliminated the option to get a subscription through direct mail without buying one of his books as well. The move was a flop, according to Cadiz. Around that time, subscriptions, which had been climbing for years, began falling. No books by other AEI scholars were ever offered in similar arrangements, Cadiz notes. Zinsmeister also printed ads for his books free of charge in the magazine. In 2004, Zinsmeister wrote an e-mail to his editors concerning Dawn Over Baghdad: “I have promised Encounter [his publisher] we will run Dawn ads in TAE for the indefinite future in return for them paying for some of the media interview travel. ... So please treat the Dawn ad as a paid ad for the near future (i.e. pull something else, not it, if there is a space crunch).” According to a former AEI employee, it was widely known at the think tank that “Karl was in it for Karl,” and his use of the magazine to promote his own books was “sort of like a running joke.” The books were shipped to Zinsmeister’s home in Cazenovia and mailed to subscribers from there. Over three years, according to an e-mail David Gerson would later send to Zinsmeister after he had announced his plans to step down, AEI purchased 13, 700 Zinsmeister books at a cost of $131,000. And what a gift that proved to be for Zinsmeister, as AEI’s purchases wound up accounting for 45 percent of the total sales of Dawn Over Baghdad’s hardcover edition—and more than half its paperback sales.