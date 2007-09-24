In defense of ping-pong.

In the popular imagination, table tennis has never recovered from its origins as a parlor game. Because it lacks the costly glamour of lawn tennis, because you can do it on a dining room table, because people who can't play always think they can, and because it's watched at the highest level only by those who play it at the highest level, table tennis remains a joke: ping-pong--which, to lovers of the game, equates to calling grand opera sing-song.

I won't pretend, as a lover of the game myself, and as a one-time player, that I don't feel the insult personally. When the headmaster of the school I attended in North England read out pupils' achievements at morning assembly, mine were always greeted with a laugh. I was winning more medals for my sport than others were winning for football or athletics or arm wrestling, but my sport was ping-pong. In the end, the school decided to stop noticing my achievements altogether, to put an end to the hilarity. With the release of Balls of Fury, a movie about table tennis that calls itself "[a] huge comedy with tiny balls," the jokiness continues. Table tennis is for fools or comic scoundrels. And yet--at least until the FBI sends the hero down into an Oriental ping-pong underworld, ruled over by Christopher Walken in Fu Manchu drag--the plot of Balls of Fury bears striking resemblance to a real-life table tennis story that is by no means lacking in grandeur or romanticism. In the movie, Randy Daytona crashes out of the 1988 Olympics and is reduced to performing table-tennis tricks at a casino in Nevada. In life, the great American table-tennis player Marty Reisman crashed out of the World Championships held in Bombay in 1952 (a championship he was widely tipped to win) and was reduced to performing table-tennis tricks as a warm-up to the Harlem Globe Trotters. Balls of Fury is over in 90 minutes, but, in life, Reisman is still around, still striking the ball like a champion--I know because he lets me practice with him sometimes when I come to Manhattan, on a pilgrimage to his genius--still fuming about the injustice of his defeat and still wondering, in some corner of his heart, whether the decision might yet be overturned. The man has a sense of humor, but, for him--as I remind myself when he rings me in my London home at four in the morning to tell me that he's playing better than ever--table tennis has been no jest.

Howard Jacobson is a novelist whose books include The Mighty Walzer and Kalooki Nights.

His near contemporary and longtime rival, Dick Miles—ten times U.S. champion—was more literary still. In the days when they traveled the world lifting titles together, Reisman would be out placing bets on himself while Miles stayed in his hotel reading Ulysses. Later, he was to write a funny, sad, and sexy novel, which has not yet, to my knowledge—and to the shame of publishers—appeared in print. But he was a man better able to deal with change and disappointment than Reisman. Hard to say, in that case, which of them was the greater player or who would have won more world championships had sponge not stolen the opportunity from them both. But, if the game is about rubbing salt in your own wounds, then Reisman wins it.