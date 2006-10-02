Double Standard

I can certainly appreciate Peter Beinart’s admiration for a younger Joe Lieberman, even if I don’t entirely share it (“Moe Joe,” August 14). During the Clinton presidency, it’s indisputable that Lieberman spoke what was, from his perspective, truth to power. It’s hard not to love someone who challenges the received wisdom. But Lieberman’s willingness to call executive malfeasance by its proper name appears to have ended with the Clinton presidency. Instead, he has intimated that criticism of President Bush is akin to treason. That’s hardly challenging received wisdom— at best, it’s enabling bad behavior and at worst toadying to executive power run amok. Furthermore, beating up on Democrats for their real (or, worse, imagined) flaws is hardly an act of political courage these days. Indeed, haranguing Democrats for putting the country in peril is much more like demagoguery than iconoclasm. The popular word is that the Democrats who rejected Lieberman were intolerant and unwilling to brook dissent on the war. But Lieberman essentially called those who disagreed with his position on the war traitors. Now who’s being intolerant?

RICHARD THOMPSON

Chicago, Illinois

Children of War

One sympathizes with Leon Wieseltier’s introspection (“The Children of Qana, “ August 14), but, in accepting the killing of children as a military reality, he stays on the surface of a psychological reality. He says many eloquent things, yet none quite ring with the authority of Golda Meir’s “We can forgive our enemies for killing our sons, but we cannot forgive them for forcing us to kill their sons.” Where are such statements from our current leaders? Their absence indicates a coarsening of the spirit, albeit under astounding pressure. Knowing that moral absolutes elude us in a deconstructive age, can we take the protection of children as an irreducible axiom? Can remembering the child as a vulnerable bearer of human consciousness—as one who suffers imaginatively as well as actually—give us the moral floor that guards us from ethical freefall? I would argue that concern for suffering can be effective as well as ethical. As it stands now, the perception of an Israeli overreaction has done much to grant Hezbollah a propaganda victory, if not an actual one. An Israel at its best—surgical in defense and necessary offense, humanitarian to its enemies always—diminishes the hatred that fans terrorism. Surely, many important political ideas begin with compassion for the suffering of a child and fury at the adult who caused it. Later, as ideas are implemented within cumbersome realities, the shadows of practicality cover the feeling within thought. War casts these shadows in iron, illuminating them with bombs. We need to recall our sympathy with the suffering consciousness of a child, the human empathy that turned us into Zionists or, perhaps, Arabists in the first place. Let’s remember it and not put out the light of a soul, an olam shalem (entire world)— the being of a child as sensitive and full of pain as most of us were when we began on the path of political thought.