If they didn’t hate each other so much, David Sirota and Dan Gerstein might be friends. They certainly have a lot in common. Both are in their thirties. Both are Jewish. And both are Democratic operatives. But their greatest similarity is their shared love of vicious political combat. Sirota, a lanky 30-year-old who has worked on campaigns for Philadelphia mayor and Montana governor, once branded a political opponent a “No Talent Ass Clown.” Gerstein, a thick-necked 39-year-old communications consultant and veteran Joe Lieberman aide, has been known to accuse those who disagree with him of being anti-Semites. Which is why, even by the no-holds-barred standards of a blog feud, the Gerstein v. Sirota smackdown was unusually nasty.

The online flame-throwing started in July, when Gerstein accused Sirota, a vocal Lieberman detractor, of something unthinkable to his left-wing fan base—almost going to work for the Connecticut senator. “Yes, that’s right,” Gerstein taunted on a pro-Lieberman blog, “[t]he same guy who is viciously attacking Joe Lieberman as the great Satan of the Democratic Party actually sought not one but two jobs from the target of his hatred. ... The polite term for that would be chutzpah. Some one less charitable might call Sirota a fraud.” Sirota immediately shot back. On his eponymous blog, he pointed out that his dalliance with the Lieberman staff took place three years ago; that they solicited him; and that, after the interview, he told them he wasn’t interested. The experience, he revealed, was so odious that he “held [his] nose for a meeting with the notoriously arrogant Gerstein.” Perhaps concerned that he wasn’t making his real feelings clear, Sirota added that Gerstein is a “classic, haughty, self-important, professional election loser.” And the fight only got uglier from there, as the operatives lobbed charges at each other ranging from “rank hypocrisy” to being “an unabashed liar.”

The Gerstein-Sirota feud should have been just another rumble in the blogosphere, notable only for its combatants’ particular brand of mean- spiritedness. But recently the melee spilled over into the non-virtual world. That’s because in August, after Lieberman lost the Democratic primary to Ned Lamont, Gerstein was hired to serve as the communications director for Lieberman’s independent bid; and on Labor Day, after the Lamont campaign realized it needed some more political pros for the general election, Sirota was brought on board to help with its research and rapid response. Which means that the Lieberman-Lamont race—a race that is already plenty nasty—is likely to get only nastier, as the Gerstein-Sirota fight graduates to a larger ring.

ALTHOUGH HE IS nearly a decade younger than his rival, Sirota has a reputation for ruthlessness that would seem to make him the odds-on favorite. In 1999, he was fired from a Philadelphia mayoral campaign for being linked to a dirty trick: A friend of Sirota’s created a phony website for a rival campaign that featured some racially inflammatory language. (Sirota denies any direct involvement.) He then went to Washington, working for aipac and Vermont Representative Bernie Sanders before joining the Democratic staff of the House Appropriations Committee. There, he won acclaim for crafting well-researched, soundbite-filled attacks on the Bush administration that he e-mailed to fellow Democrats and journalists. In one, he mocked the now infamous “Mission Accomplished” speech, asking, “President Bush has time to take a water safety class and spend taxpayer money flying out to an aircraft carrier for a stunt photo-op?”