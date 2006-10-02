Although he’s anything but a hard-liner himself, colleagues say Burns has few illusions that the United Nations will take meaningful action against Iran. Instead, he and Treasury Under Secretary Stuart Levey have been pressing European diplomats to block Iran’s access to their financial institutions; last week, they succeeded in blocking even indirect links between one of Iran’s largest banks and the U.S. financial system. One State Department official predicts the campaign could eventually escalate to the point of attempting to strangle Iran’s access to global markets—the logic being that supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and not President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, holds the levers of power and could be swayed by temporal considerations.

SO WHAT HAS become of the Iran hawks? The media’s Iraq template, which imagines hard-liners at the Pentagon and vice president’s office battling against the State Department for control of Iran policy, doesn’t quite apply. Which isn’t to say the former boast no influence: Last year, Dick Cheney exacted a pledge from the Europeans to refer Iran to the U.N. Security Council in the event that their negotiations with Tehran went nowhere. But Burns enjoys Rice’s full backing; and Rice, unlike former Secretary of State Colin Powell, enjoys the president’s full backing.

Moreover, Cheney aides see no inherent incompatibility between the State Department’s track and their own, for the simple reason that they believe the diplomatic track will fail. Because the president plans to go the last mile in the name of mollifying the Europeans—and, unlike the run-up to the Iraq war, the diplomatic string on Iran could run for up to two years—administration hard-liners reason that, if Bush tires of the kabuki, he can switch to the military track with little lost.

That track is only now being constructed, mostly in the office of Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Eric Edelman and at Central Command (CENTCOM) headquarters in Tampa, Florida. Where his predecessor Douglas Feith presided over the Office of Special Plans during the run-up to the Iraq war, Edelman, a longtime Cheney protege, now presides over a newly established Iran directorate at the Pentagon. But there the similarities end. The office’s assessments—regarding, among other things, how Iran might retaliate—may come into play in the future. But, thus far, the Pentagon has virtually no say in Iran deliberations. “They’ve been completely shut out,” says a senior official, who adds that Burns and Rice will “have the final say until [the president] says, ‘enough.’”

Further evidence of the remoteness of military action comes from CENTCOM, where General John Abizaid only recently asked his staff to analyze the potential consequences of a strike against Iran. The catalogue of possibilities makes for a sobering read: attacks against oil installations in friendly Gulf states, the unleashing of Hezbollah against U.S. targets throughout the region and beyond, a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, the destruction of the U.S. enterprise in Iraq. It is this last consequence, more than any other, which leaves many senior officers deeply wary of the military option. The Iranians, says one military planner, “could burn the country down around us if they wanted to.”