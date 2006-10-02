In Habash’s telling, there are two great strains within Sunni Islam: Wahhabbism and Sufism. For Habash, the crucial distinction between the two is that the orthodoxy of Wahhabbism says that Islam and the Koran have a monopoly on spiritual authority and that their meaning was fixed for all time somewhere back in the tenth century; the heterodoxy of Sufism, by contrast, holds that there are many paths to the same God. “Sufi understanding can help defend us against a Wahhabbi direction and point us in a Renewal direction,” he said.

This is the kind of thing Habash and his allies say when they go on Syrian state television, and soon they’ll be able to say it on a channel of their own. Sham TV, Syria’s first privately owned TV station, will probably launch by the end of the year. The station, named after an archaic Arabic term for Syria, is backed by moderate Islamists and will devote 20 percent of its programming to religious material. There are also rumors that the Baath Party will soon allow moderate Islamists to form their own political party. As it stands now, the government bans all parties except those in the Baath-led National Progressive Front, none of which are religious.

But the fact that Renewal Islam is getting state support could be a sign that it’s just another declining industry in Syria’s command economy. When I went to prayers one Friday at the Damascus mosque where Habash preaches, I didn’t get the sense that I was at the epicenter of a religious renaissance. The mosque was friendly enough, its cool white walls and pink rugs a pleasant refuge from the midday summer sun. And, after the sermon, a group of mosque elders graciously invited me and a couple of other foreign visitors to tea. But it quickly became clear that Habash’s congregation felt they were stranded survivors in a rising fundamentalist tide caused by U.S. support for Israel and the occupation of Iraq. “You have no idea about the anger in the streets over American policy,” an English teacher told me. “If the government cannot control it, it will be impossible for people like us. One day, instead of Mohammed Habash in Syria, you will have a Mohammed bin Laden.”

Habash, who said he has been targeted for assassination by an Al Qaeda website, takes the threat of rising Islamic radicalism seriously. “If just 1 or 2 percent of Syria is radical,” he said, “that’s still about 100,000 or 200,000 people.” Of course, it suits the Syrian government and its moderate religious allies to be seen as holding the line against Al Qaeda and its fellow travelers. But there are signs that the Syrian security services are legitimately worried about rising Islamist anger.

For one thing, the government appears to have stemmed the flow of insurgents into Iraq. The United States admitted as much last year. One former jihadi, who had gone to fight the Americans in 2003 but is now a news presenter at a Damascus TV station, told me that, while the younger men in his home village outside of Aleppo are even more eager to fight than he was—”They want to cut the heads off American solders ... this is extreme. I think American soldiers should be shot with guns”—the Syrian government wasn’t letting them go.

The government is also cracking down on the sale of songs and videos that support the resistance against the United States in Iraq. The country used to be awash in them, but, when I went shopping for some one day in Damascus, I came away empty-handed. The DVD merchants said state security had confiscated all their copies. “The government doesn’t want people to watch them and get frustrated,” one shopkeeper said.

But that frustration may just be going underground. The one jihadi music video that I saw—a friend showed it to me on his mobile phone—was for a song titled “The Battle of Falluja.” The footage was typical stock of Americans in Humvees and mujahedeen in pickups, but the music was more interesting: Sufi- style chanting and drumming. The singer’s accent, my friend said, was from the Euphrates valley, somewhere in the border region between Iraq and Syria. And the lyrics were pure Sufi poetry: “My heart is a palm tree in Tikrit/It gives great praise to the fighters of Falluja/who write history with bullets.”

THE MYSTICS, IT seems, have turned militant. So I asked a Syrian friend from the Euphrates valley to make a reporting trip on my behalf to his hometown near the Iraqi border. (Pink-faced foreign correspondents can’t just wander around eastern Syria asking questions about jihad.) He returned a few days later with a story about how Sufi prayer circles, where men in trance-like states impale themselves on swords and allow themselves be bitten by snakes, have turned into forums for expressing anger at the U.S. occupation and massacres committed by militias loyal to Iraq’s Shia-led government. “Refugee families want us to sing about Sufi shrines in Iraq, to protect them from destruction by the Americans and the Shia,” a Sufi sheik told my friend. “Many fighters return from Iraq and want us to remember their struggle in our songs.”

The Sufis with whom my friend spoke weren’t yet angry with their own government for not supporting the insurgency, in part because they know Syria is surrounded by hostile powers. But it remains to be seen how much longer the government can count on Sufi quiescence. As refugees from the latest Lebanon war poured into Syria over the summer, feelings were running high for the government to join Hezbollah in a fight it almost certainly would have lost. How long before the warrior poets of the East become angry at a government that won’t let them fight? One day, perhaps, I’ll find myself listening to a Sufi song that runs: “My heart is a palm tree in Damascus.”

This article originally ran in the October 2, 2006 issue of the magazine.