Picking up what they’d dropped not long before,

They gain a new acquaintance with the ground

That will return to haunt them all the more.

Lost words and deeds, quickly become a bore,

Make for how tedious they will have found

Picking up what they’d dropped so long before.

The more lost buried memories they store

Up in a subsubsubterranean mound

(Those will return to haunt them all), the more

They find themselves returning to the lore

Of returning, sadly trying to expound

—Picking up what they’d dropped so long before—