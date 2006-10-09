Tonight it coaxed music from a Harlem cloudbank. It freestyled

a smoke from a stranger's coat; stole thinned gin.

It was on the surfaces of its beginnings, but outside

looking in. The lapse-blue facade of Harlem Hospital is weatherstill

like a starlit lake in the middle of Lenox Avenue.

I touched the tattoed surfaces of my birthplace tonight—

and because tonight is curing, the beginning let me through;

and everywhere was blurring halogen. Love the place that welcomed you.

This poem originally ran in the October 9, 2006, issue of the magazine.