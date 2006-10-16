In a pile of mesquite wreckage in the field

not far above the river, the cotton rat twitches

in its sleep, dreaming of a Sharp-shinned hawk.

At the river bottom, the giant stands

of pecan trees canopy a trampled deer path

which is its own small stream carried away

with her footsteps. The wind moves through

the grass at the bank like three deer, and then

three deer move through the grass like light wind.

They are three does the color of rotten twine,

and they lift their heads when a single mesquite leaf

shakes loose from its tree fluttering as if

it had wanted this long spiraling downward.

Her path leads from the field to the river,

and I have followed with my book in which

none of this appears, not one wooden giant

or a path or a woman I must follow with my book.

This poem originally ran in the October 16, 2006, issue of the magazine.