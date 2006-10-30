War on Ramadan.

Sitting among Madonna’s tassel-tipped corset, a jumpsuit worn by a member of ZZ Top, and other framed memorabilia, Egyptian families wait at their empty tables in silence. A 50-inch flat-screen television overhead plays music videos of the Killers and Nine Inch Nails, while waiters weave aimlessly around the booths. As the sun dips below the Nile, a Red Hot Chili Peppers video is unceremoniously interrupted—the guitar solo replaced by a solemn, baritone voice. “In the name of Allah, the most merciful,” it begins in Arabic. Selected verses from the Koran are recited over stark images of pilgrims in Mecca. Within minutes, the Red Hot Chili Peppers return, and the diners head toward the buffet, which, rather than serving the Hard Rock Cafe’s normal fare of burgers and fries, is stocked with grilled meats, stuffed grape leaves, and rice pudding—traditional dishes for the iftar, or post-fast meal.

Like Rio during Carnival, Cairo is arguably the wildest city in which to celebrate Ramadan—the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and the holiest, according to Muslim tradition. While the month of daytime fasting is traditionally meant to inspire intensive worship and rededication to the teachings of Islam, these spiritual elements are often eclipsed by the nighttime festivities that occur from iftar until the pre-dawn meal of sohour. In Cairo, the cafes and public squares remain packed with Egyptians smoking water pipes and reveling with friends until the early hours of the morning, giving Ramadan a party-all-night, sleep-all-day attitude more befitting the Sunset Strip than the Hussein Mosque. Increasingly, the month-long holiday also has a commercial component. While “Western” establishments like the Hard Rock Cafe have always offered exoticized Ramadan menus for bright-eyed tourists, now wing-tipped Egyptians are eschewing their dining room tables for these elaborate productions. Everyone from McDonald’s to Lipton Tea is wishing their customers a Ramadan Kareem through seasonal promotions, and a recent iftar at the Cairo Grand Hyatt doubled as a launch party for the new Mercedes Benz.

But not everyone is happy with what some have called the “Christmasization” of Ramadan. Revivalist Islamists, whose religious movement has been gaining strength in Egypt, have expressed concern that the holiday has lost its religious purity. In a recent interview with Egyptian newspaper Al Ahram, Egyptian Sheik Ali Gomaa condemned the “confusion of priorities” of those who participate in the festivities of Ramadan but shirk the religious aspects of the month: “Wrong is all around us. There are those who adopt the attitude but fail to be righteous.”

For the fundamentalists, what has happened to Ramadan is symbolic of the threat posed to Islam by secular and Western culture. “We as Muslims should resist the imported media that we receive through the satellite dishes and that diverts Muslim attention from fulfilling their religious obligations during the month of Ramadan,” wrote conservative Islamist and Al Azhar University Professor Mohye Eddin Abdel Halimin last week, in the newspaper Al Sharq Al Qataria. The latest target of Islamist scorn are maidat al rahman (charity tables) sponsored by entertainers during Ramadan. Some religious leaders have gone as far as issuing fatwas prohibiting the poor from eating at them. “Money earned by dubious means, including entertainment, is haram [forbidden], and the poor should not be eating from these mercy tables,” said Souad Saleh, one of Egypt’s most dynamic preachers.