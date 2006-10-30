Hastert as fiction.

It’s the afternoon of December 19, 1998, the day the House will impeach Bill Clinton, and one Republican representative can’t bring himself to vote. Not, as you might expect, because he’s torn between his partisan passions and constitutional principle—the representative has just delivered a screed pronouncing the president’s offenses impeachable. But because he literally can’t vote. He has emptied his wallet, ransacked his office, and badgered his aides, all to no avail: Our poor hero has misplaced his electronic voting card.

Welcome to the misadventures of Charles Lattan, a fictional representative from Idaho’s fictional seventeenth district who launches a quixotic presidential bid. Lattan is the protagonist of Potomac Beach, a Christopher Buckley-esque satire penned by a congressional aide-turned-p.r. specialist named Eron Shosteck. When Shosteck released the book last year, it won an exceedingly modest reception—a handful of reviews in insider publications like Roll Call and National Journal’s The Hotline—and raised few eyebrows on Capitol Hill. The bumbling, slow-witted Lattan was just too cartoonish to resemble any actual congressmen.

But, now that House Speaker Dennis Hastert has bungled his way through the Mark Foley scandal, Shosteck’s novel looks less and less like an exercise in burlesque. The author, it turns out, spent three years working as Hastert’s press secretary in the early ‘90s, and more than one former Hill aide now sees shades of Shosteck’s old boss in the novel. “Watching the current events on the Hill has reminded [friends and former colleagues] of my book,” says Shosteck, who estimates some two dozen Potomac Beach fans have contacted him since the scandal broke.

Shosteck is understandably coy when discussing his muse. “Some of the scenes are based on actual events,” he says. “Others are completely products of my imagination. It’s up to the reader to decide which is which.” Given what we know of Hastert’s performance during the Foley scandal, that shouldn’t be too challenging. These days, it’s hard to read up on Shosteck’s protagonist without inferring a thing or two about the man who runs the House.