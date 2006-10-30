With the troops running wild and mutiny in the air, it’s little wonder that nervous souls began pining for their lost Hammer. “The infighting that Republicans say is going on now, they are absolutely convinced, would not be going on if Tom DeLay was still there,” reported “Hardball” correspondent David Shuster on October 5. Say what you will about the ethically challenged Texan, but he ran a tight ship. And, as much as he must hate seeing violence done to his dreams of a permanent Republican majority—a dream that ultimately cost him his seat—DeLay surely cannot help but feel a measure of vindication over the chaos that gripped the House exactly one year after a Texas grand-jury indictment forced him from the leadership.

With his inexorable blend of threats, favors, punishments, and bribes, DeLay made a formidable patriarch, keeping his caucus unified and remarkably under control—no mean feat in the rambunctious House. Admittedly, this often required aggressive, extended arm-twisting: for example, the time when the leadership kept a vote on the 2003 Medicare drug bill open for almost three hours past its limit—during which period DeLay himself allegedly promised a colleague that he would back his son’s congressional candidacy in exchange for his vote. From time to time, insufficiently family-oriented Republicans had to be taught a lesson by being stripped of their committee chairmanships, such as when the Veterans Affairs Committee chairman got uppity in 2004 and called for more funding for the Veterans Affairs Department. Not even DeLay’s real family was allowed to get in the way of the congressional clan he assembled: When his brother Randy’s lobbying career created headaches for him, the Hammer not only banned him from his congressional offices but stopped speaking to him entirely. As Randy recalled to The Washington Post Magazine in 2001, “Tom said, `I can’t afford you as a brother right now.’“ It was all part of transforming the GOP House into what one political scientist recently dubbed “a lean, mean partisan legislative machine.”

By contrast, DeLay’s successors have neither the skill nor the will to serve as family patriarch. Hastert’s fans and detractors alike portray him as a genial, low-key, handsoff manager who comfortably played the good cop to DeLay’s handcuff-them-and-beat-them-half-to-death-with-a-truncheon cop. Though the speaker’s admirers have been insisting for years that his power to persuade is greatly underestimated, without DeLay he lacks the threat of force to back up whatever negotiating savvy he may bring to the table. As one GOP lobbyist recently told The Washington Post, “Everybody in the caucus loves Denny. The problem is that nobody really fears him.”

Boehner is hardly better suited to assume the roll of strongman. Like Hastert, he rose to the leadership in large part thanks to his non-DeLayness—in this case, vis-a-vis the presumed favorite in the race, Roy Blunt. A close DeLay ally who had built a K Street fund-raising network second only to the Hammer’s, Blunt was ultimately seen as too close to his mentor. And so the prize went to Boehner, an affable guy who actually boasts of not twisting arms on votes and who characterized his open management style to National Journal this way: “I try to have a vision of where we are going, to have everyone on the team participate in the development of the vision, the mission, the strategy. ... It’s more inclusive. There is more listening.” Yeah, that’ll keep ’em in line.

WHEN DEMOCRATIC aide-turned-political pundit Chris Matthews coined the term “Daddy party” in these pages in 1991, he was referring to the GOP’s ideological focus on red-meat issues like law, order, national security, and moral accountability. But he might well have been referring to the party’s basic structure. Whether in the way they choose their presidential candidates or run their congressional caucuses, Republicans have a longstanding reputation for being more hierarchical and respectful of authority than their messily collegial Democratic counterparts. That tendency only became more pronounced after the 1994 GOP takeover, which undercut committee chairmen and centralized more power than ever in the hands of top congressional leadership. Moreover, the revolutionaries of 1994—and basically every election since—came to town loudly trumpeting their lack of political experience. Under the light touch of the post-DeLay leadership, with no one to tell them how to behave, these unruly amateurs have been left to step all over one another’s toes and generally muck up the legislative process.