Is Scorsese desperate? This screenplay has the scent of it, as if he is scraping for material to feed his basic filmic interests. But the risk in this case—not evaded—was that his need led him close to painful strain. I can’t remember another Scorsese moment as shockingly banal as the finishing touch here. We look out the window of the stooge’s luxe apartment, past his terrace. Then a rat comes out and plays on the terrace railing. Well, heaven knows Scorsese’s past work and passion for film, so he will probably be forgiven for that rat.

INJUSTICE IS A RECURRENT topic for documentaries. When the injustice is political or legal, we become impatient: we want action of some kind that could improve the matter. But when the injustice is economic, as it very often is, the news is merely depressing. What can be done? What international oil company is going to reduce its profits to give the people at the bottom a fair share?

Now there is coffee. Black Gold, an engrossing documentary by Marc Francis and Nick Francis, deals with its growing and marketing. The facts may make us feel a twinge with our first morning sip. The film starts in and returns to Ethiopia, where coffee was first grown centuries ago and which is the fourth- largest producer of coffee in the world. Our guide in this expedition is Tadesse Meskela, an Ethiopian fluent in English (and other languages). He has been engaged as an ambassador for a group of seventy-four coffee farmers’ co- ops in Ethiopia who have organized to get a livable income from their share of the two billion cups of coffee that are drunk daily around the world.

At a meeting of farmers in southern Ethiopia, Meskela tells them that coffee sells in the United States for $2.50 a cup, while each of them is getting small change every day for fourteen hours of labor. We see the houses—huts—where the farmers live with their families, and hear their wish that they had the money to build a school and hire a teacher so that their children might have better lives. Then we see the New York commodities traders, the international coffee exchanges, a meeting of the World Trade Organization in Mexico, all of whose operations seem designed to make the dealings at the top glide more smoothly. Meskela is at all these places, working agreeably and hard, pushing his products, which are in themselves admired. But the greatest share of Ethiopian coffee is purchased by such giants as Starbucks and Nestle through deals and sources of their own, not through the co-ops.

And there the situation is, presumably to remain. Like so many disturbing documentaries, Black Gold will be seen, clucked over, then stored in the back of the mind. A few centuries ago, in The Rape of the Lock, Pope wrote of “Coffee, which makes the politician wise/And see through all things with his half-shut eyes.” Well, if we like, we can hope that this film about coffee will make the politician even wiser, with open eyes.

This article originally ran in the October 30, 2006 issue of the magazine.