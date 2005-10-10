Avi Weiss

National President Amcha—The Coalition for Jewish Concern

Riverdale, New York

LEON WIESELTIER RESPONDS: At their government’s behest? Rabbi Weiss must be kidding. The settlers were not dragged kicking and screaming into the territories. They had uses for various governments and various governments had uses for them. Now the old tricks are not working, and they wish to be called victims. They are not victims, they are losers. It is not the same thing. One cannot feel equally for everybody. This is an elemental fact of ethical life. The soldiers who lost their lives and their limbs in the defense of the settlers, and the families of those soldiers, have more of a claim on my sympathy than the settlers who lost their “sense of community.” Why should I wear sackcloth for the settlements if I believe that they injure Israel strategically and spiritually? I guess Rabbi Weiss loves the Jewish people more than I do.

HEALTH FIGHTER

Jonathan Cohn defends requirements to purchase health coverage that “most Americans ... deem essential” (“Pick and Lose,” August 22 & 29). But, if “most” Americans find such coverage essential, why not just let those who want that coverage purchase it? Why require everyone to buy it, especially when that makes coverage unaffordable for some? Cohn also defends laws that increase insurance premiums for some to reduce them for others. But that results in: younger, healthier individuals dropping coverage; a higher number of uninsured; risk pools becoming older and less healthy, which further increases premiums; and the whole process repeating itself in a grand race to the bottom.

Cohn claims that, with more choices, some consumers would be defrauded by unlicensed carriers. Yet the legislation he criticizes would require carriers to be licensed. He may have a point if he means that states would have to research more carriers to weed out the crooks. But consumers would do much of the weeding by gravitating toward carriers with solid reputations. Moreover, states should be shifting resources away from costly regulation and toward prosecuting fraud—an area where Cohn acknowledges that some states are failing. Finally, contrary to Cohn’s assertion, the Cato Institute does not endorse legislation.

Michael F. Cannon

Director of Health Policy Studies Cato Institute

Washington, D.C.

JONATHAN COHN RESPONDS: Even smart consumers need protection from scams. Just ask the Florida fraud victims who bought coverage through legitimate agents. Yet, allowing insurers to sell across state lines, as the Health Care Choice bill proposes, would overwhelm the already overmatched state regulators.

Michael F. Cannon opposes regulation because it makes insurance more expensive. But that’s what happens when you force insurers to give good benefits and offer coverage to people with serious illness. Yes, higher prices might convince more people to decline insurance, either because they are unable or unwilling to afford it. But, in at least some cases, it’s a worthwhile tradeoff, since it’s the only way to secure health benefits for the medically needy.

It would be better still to require good benefits and prohibit discrimination against the sick and keep insurance affordable. But, as I said, there’s only one way to do that: universal health insurance, which Cannon opposes because it would be compulsory. Of course, Social Security, another program that spreads financial risk, is compulsory, too. And only libertarian extremists object to that. Speaking of the Cato Institute, Cannon is right about one thing: Technically, the think tank doesn’t endorse legislation. Only its scholars do. I should have been more precise.

