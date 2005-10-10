Some children said they were attackers

when they went around the table saying

their names and where they had come from.

One child’s mouth was a mirror

inside my hand, and another’s

face was the landscape outside, wild and green

and wet. They drew their houses

and spoke of how their mothers’ hair

looked from behind, and grew

like plants tricking the eye into thinking

they are still. I looked out the window

and thought about my own mother.

When the children dreamt their hair

was on fire, we spent the morning building

wire helmets for their heads.

This poem originally ran in the October 10, 2005 issue of the magazine.