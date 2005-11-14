We have learned something important from the response to Hurricane Katrina. We have learned that four years after September 11, and two and a half years after the creation of the Department of Homeland Security, the federal government had yet to devise an executable plan for responding to a catastrophic event in New Orleans--or, I imagine, in any city in the United States.

This seems incomprehensible. The planning that I have just described would not be costly. It would not step on any big political toes. The need for emergency planning was not only obvious (a series of articles in the Times- Picayune in 2002 had explained the risk of a disastrous flood in New Orleans in detail); it was explicitly acknowledged at every level of officialdom. So why did nothing happen?

Some bad answers have been offered: the Department of Homeland Security worried more about terrorist attacks than about natural disasters; placing a federal official, especially a military person, in charge of emergency response would violate the principles of federalism. The first answer is bad because the kind of plan that I have described should have been prepared in order to deal with the aftermath of terrorist attacks, and would then have been available for natural catastrophes that had similar consequences. New Orleans would have been flooded whether the levees were breached by man or by nature.

The second answer--which drags in its train frequent references to the "Posse Comitatus" law enacted in 1878 to dramatize the end of Reconstruction by making it a crime to use the Armed Forces for law enforcement unless an Act of Congress expressly authorizes such use--is merely an excuse for inaction. An act of Congress known as the Stafford Act, passed in 1974, authorizes the use of the Armed Forces to help out in emergencies, and surely this help can include fending off looters. More fundamentally, in conditions of great danger legalistic limitations fall by the wayside. There is even an argument that, if interpreted to prevent the president from responding effectively to a major emergency, the Posse Comitatus law would be an unconstitutional limitation on sovereign power and executive prerogative. The Constitution really is not a suicide pact. No one, as far as I have been able to determine, has ever been convicted of violating the Posse Comitatus law.

As for the principles of federalism, they teach that government responsibilities should be pushed down to the lowest level at which they can be performed effectively--but not lower. If a terrorist attack or a comparable natural disaster paralyzes local government, spills across state lines, and for these or other reasons exceeds the capacity of local and state government to respond, then responsibility shifts upward to the federal government. The federal government must be prepared for such an eventuality. There are certain essential tasks that only the federal government can do.

Why was the planning so poor? Federalism complicates planning for operations that require coordinating all levels of government, but the complications should not have taken four years (and counting) to unravel. Two other explanations for the failure of planning can be set to one side as examples of sheer bad luck. One was the cuts in the budget of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (fema), the other was the retention in senior positions in the agency of persons of limited ability and experience. The first was a decision about priorities against a background of acute concern about a range of other dangers--a decision that looks unwise in hindsight but may have been sensible when made by officials not gifted with prescience. As for the quality of FEMA's management, the agency had responded adequately to the numerous routine hurricanes that it had encountered in previous years. Replacing its managers on the grounds that they would be incompetent to cope with a grand mal hurricane would have required rare clarity and courage; and it would have seemed high-handed and cruel, since such a hurricane was not anticipated.

Not anticipated--this brings us closer to the fundamental problem. A democratic government (perhaps any government) is incapable of anticipating and taking effective measures against novel threats. The threats do not have to be really novel; the fact that there was no recent example of a major American city being inundated was enough to put such a threat below the bureaucratic radar. The human mind finds it difficult to think in terms of probabilities, as distinct from frequencies, and often solves its difficulty by writing them down to zero. If an event is frequent, people expect it to recur. But if you tell them that something that has not occurred might occur and if it does occur it will cause great loss, they are unlikely to be impressed. Hurricanes are frequent, but Category Five hurricanes are rare. So it is the former for which the government prepares.

Politicians or their advisers may know better, but politicians have limited horizons. Probabilities are relative to the interval over which they are computed, as in my example of the probability of a disastrous flood in New Orleans: the probability was much greater over a period of thirty years than over a period of one year. Few politicians are looking forward to thirty years in office, so they have little incentive to support measures that may be cost- justified only if the horizon of concern is pushed out that far from the present. Their motto is, sufficient unto the day is the evil thereof. Policy myopia is built into democratic politics.

A related problem is the pressure of the immediate. Officials are continuously harassed by members of Congress, by the media, and by White House staff to deal with the crisis du jour. They are not given the leisure to address future contingencies. A further impediment is rapid turnover, as officials cycle between public sector and private sector jobs. The "revolving door" is most commonly criticized as a form of soft corruption. That is not the serious problem. The serious problem is the lack of continuity in the management of government, and the consequent foreshortening of the planning horizon. An official who spends only two years in a job is unlikely to be worrying about what may happen (but more likely will not happen) decades hence. He will receive no current reward from planning to deal with contingencies, however ominous, that seem to lie in the remote future.

Another significant factor in the incompetence of American government to deal with long-term risks is cultural. Americans are not fatalists. They accept, because it is a conventional notion, that national defense requires reserve forces and standby resources such as manned missile silos, but they would find it difficult to understand the use of government funds to establish a standby disaster command whose members sit around playing cards while awaiting Seattle to be engulfed in a volcanic eruption by Mount Rainier or New Orleans to be inundated by a storm surge. Americans simply do not accept the inevitability of disaster.

And then there is the immature political culture that has given us the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in its present form. The creation of the department in 2003 was among a number of responses to the need to "do something" in the wake of September 11 (and another example of Americans' inability to accept the inevitability of disasters). Some of these responses, such as the much-maligned Patriot Act and the invasion of Afghanistan, made sense. One that did not, and that parallels the creation of the Department of Homeland Security, is the re-organization of the intelligence system decreed by the Intelligence Reform and Terrorism Prevention Act of 2004 in response to the report of the 9/11 Commission. It was based on the notion that the way to make government agencies work is to slot in another layer of bureaucracy on top of the existing set of agencies. This is governance by cheap, showy gestures. The effect is to impose heavy transition costs, demoralize the component agencies by demoting them, intensify turf warfare (a debilitating constant of government) by giving previously independent agencies a common boss for whose favor to vie; impede policy-making; delay, deplete, and garble the flow of information to the decision-making level; slow response time; and diminish professionalism by pushing decisions to a higher political level. The added bureaucratic layer is a fog that obscures the view both from below (the subordinate agencies) and from above (the lofty superiors).

The creation of the Department of Homeland Security followed a similar pattern. The need for coordination of the numerous agencies responsible for protecting the nation's borders, and of the agencies responsible for dealing with catastrophes, whether natural or man-made, did not justify placing twenty- two agencies, including FEMA, in a new department, centrally managed, hierarchical, with information flowing upward from the brontosaurus's tail to its tiny head (a handful of people, albeit some very able ones, trying to control 183,000 civil servants), and a response groping its way back down. With the department's formation, FEMA, included in it for obscure reasons, was demoted, losing much of its perceived importance. Appointments to its senior managerial jobs could now be used to pay small political debts--and for the further reason that emergency response, though a challenging specialty, is not a formal profession like medicine or law, so that there is a less definite sense of the proper credentials for the officials.

Now FEMA had to stand in line, waiting its turn for the attention of the beleaguered secretary of Homeland Security, who was struggling to assert control over his far-flung domain. A plan formulated by FEMA for responding to large-scale catastrophes would have to be approved not only by the White House (which has its own Homeland Security Council, whose role in the response to Hurricane Katrina remains obscure), but also by the secretary of Homeland Security and the White House. And the secretary was unlikely to be an expert in emergency response, given the breadth of his responsibilities. So when disaster struck, the head of FEMA, an embarrassing amateur in emergency response--in part because the job was no longer considered very important, the agency having dropped a rung in the hierarchy of government agencies--had to consult a higher official, who was another amateur in emergency response. There were too many cooks stirring the broth.

Congress created the Department of Homeland Security, and is supposed to oversee its creations. It has not done so. (And we can be certain that the congressional investigations of the debacle will not point the finger at inadequate congressional oversight.) The Senate has confirmed unqualified nominees to critical management positions, and the monitoring of the department's activities by both houses has been so lax that apparently they failed to notice that the department, despite its title, had no plan (except the abstract rhetorical shell grandly named the "National Response Plan") to deal with the aftermath of catastrophe. DHS Secretary Michael Chertoff acknowledged candidly that the department had not anticipated an "ultra- catastrophe." One might have expected the congressional homeland security committees, with their large staffs, to have noticed this planning deficit, were it not for the fact that our government is incapable not only of dealing with what is merely probable but also of creating rational bureaucratic structures. It is astonishing to learn that eighty-eight congressional committees and subcommittees share the oversight and appropriations responsibility for the Department of Homeland Security.

On the principle that in politics the word "truth" is a synonym for "blunder, " Chertoff has been criticized for stating the truism that, other things being equal, fewer resources should be devoted to preventing a terrorist attack that kills thirty people than to preventing one that kills three thousand. The criticism reflects the incapacity of our political class, and not just of the general public, to think in cost-benefit terms. For want of such thinking, we are busy squandering untold billions of dollars to rebuild New Orleans in time for the next flood, an expenditure of conscience money for the government's failure to have responded competently to the hurricane. We cannot even waste money efficiently. Instead of giving the displaced persons cash and letting them decide where and how to live, the government is buying them their housing and thus telling them where and how to live.

Underlying the systemic problems that I have identified is the overextension of the federal government. It is trying to do too much. In the face of formidable challenges to the safety of the nation, of which we have had an abundance of recent warning signs--the latest being the threat of a lethal flu epidemic with which we apparently are not prepared to cope--the government has entangled itself in contentious, emotional, and (it seems to me) distinctly secondary issues. Matters such as abortion, fertility treatments, homosexual rights, affirmative action, religious displays on public property, capital punishment, voluntary euthanasia, and the proper treatment of people in vegetative states are not appropriate issues to engage the federal judiciary, or the other branches of the federal government. (All three branches managed to get involved in the Schiavo affair.) They are not worthy problems for national government in a federal system. The regulation of abortion only became a subject of heated contention when it was nationalized by the Supreme Court in Roe v.Wade.

Federal investigations proliferate. Judicial confirmation hearings become distended and absurd. The federal government continues its quixotic campaign of trying to prevent people from consuming an arbitrary subset of mind-altering drugs. It operates massive programs of re-distributing wealth arbitrarily, mainly to elderly people, many of whom could pay their own way quite nicely. It sponsors space travel, something the private sector can do perfectly adequately. The proper business of a national government is none of those things. It is public safety, which is gravely endangered, and which our government, and our political system, excited and distracted by a bewildering variety of second- order concerns, seems incapable of taking rational measures to protect.