The NRA's hunt for enemies.

It's early December and Chris Cox, the NRA's chief lobbyist, is describing the exotic hunting trophies--from assorted skulls to giant warthog hooves that serve as bookends--that decorate his Capitol Hill office. "The Kudu. The Livingston Eland. The Blue Wildebeest," says Cox in his mellifluous Jackson, Tennessee, accent, ticking off the creatures he has downed. He pauses, then beams, "And the Cape Buffalo. It's one of the Big Five--one of the five most dangerous animals you can hunt in Africa."

But there's one recent kill that Cox isn't bragging about. In the 2006 election, the NRA backed a historic 58 Democrats with gun-friendly views for federal office--and every single one of them prevailed. This electoral coup has effectively stymied any last hopes for gun-control legislation--already eclipsed these last few years by the graver arms-and-the-man issue that is Iraq. Cox and his organization, however, are not celebrating. In fact, the NRA sounds downright panicked by what its direct-mail appeals called the "biggest election disaster in nearly 15 years." On November 9, an organization press release waxed apocalyptic about the "extreme opponents" of the Second Amendment who were about to take top committee seats. And, speaking just before the election, NRA Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre described the prospect of a Pelosi House as "a real-life nightmare."

This horror-flick rhetoric may have something to do with the fact that the kind of legislation the NRA loves, such as expanding concealed-weapons laws, doesn't really have much chance of passing, either: Democrats are still Democrats, and the famously liberal John Conyers will soon take the helm of the House Judiciary Committee--through which almost all gun legislation must pass. But what it really reveals is that the NRA has woken up to the nightmare of its own irrelevance: Now that it has successfully bagged those pesky Brady Bill-loving Democrats and loosed the more gun-loving moderate breed upon the land, it's out a bogeyman-- and, potentially, millions of dollars in donations. Compounding this crisis is a dizzying reversal of culture-war stereotypes: The new president of the Brady Campaign, the country's largest gun-control advocacy group, is a former Republican mayor from Indiana. The new president of the NRA is a petite Jewish woman from outside of San Francisco. Frightening the bejesus out of gun owners has never been harder.

It wasn't always this way. In late 1993, President Clinton signed the Brady Handgun Control Act--which mandated up to a five-day waiting period for all handgun purchases--and, a year later, the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act, which included the famous Assault Weapons Ban. These were the biggest pieces of gun-related legislation in a quarter-century, and they were red meat for the NRA's base. In the days before the 1994 election, the organization sent out twelve million direct-mail items and poured more than $3 million into picking off 24 "high priority" Democrats. Nineteen of them lost and, thanks in part to the NRA, Democratic control of Congress came to an end.