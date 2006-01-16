The evidence that Bush will dramatically trim his policy sails this year has dribbled out from the White House in leaks and on-the-record comments over the last few weeks. There will be no effort to revive Bush's Social Security plan—unsurprising, since most Republicans refused to embrace it, even in a nonelection year. But the White House is also abandoning the other pillar of Bush's second-term domestic agenda: a comprehensive reform of the tax code. Republicans close to the White House hint that the most ambitious tax change Bush will pursue is a tweaking of the Alternative Minimum Tax. Stripped of these two big ideas, Bush's 2006 is looking decidedly small-bore. Domestically, the only major issue the White House hints it will pursue is Bush's long- languishing immigration plan, specifically his guest-worker proposal, which would temporarily legalize illegal aliens working in the United States and was rejected by the House last month. The White House says Bush will also spend another year trying to make permanent tax cuts he has already passed. He will pursue some minor energy legislation, including tax breaks for hybrids and alternative energy, ideas his vice president once dismissed as useless. In March, he will reportedly hold a summit at the White House to discuss a pre-September 11 crowd-pleaser, faith-based programs—as sure a sign as any that the administration think tank is empty. So much for the rebel-in-chief. Now Bush just wants to be liked.

To be sure, conservatives might argue that the great-man theory of Bush is still alive when it comes to the president's foreign policy. But, even in Iraq, the latest signals from the White House are that Bush is looking for the earliest opportunity to declare victory and leave. Bush has been forced to add chastened rhetoric to his Iraq speeches. McClellan uncharacteristically noted this week that some troops are on their way home, and The Washington Post reported that Bush will not seek new funds for Iraq reconstruction in his budget next month. If true—and the White House declined to deny or correct the report—it is stunning and underappreciated news. It makes a joke of Bush's previous comparisons of his commitment to Iraq to the post-World War II reconstruction of Germany and Japan, not to mention his year-old goal of "ending tyranny in our world."

So what's driving the new domestic-lite version of Bush? The midterm elections, of course. According to National Journal, the White House has been meeting for weeks with dozens of congressmen to devise an election-year agenda that will minimize GOP losses, especially in the inner suburbs, where the GOP ceded ground last year and where several House seats are vulnerable this year. "The president is here to help reelect Republicans," Candida Wolff, Bush's congressional lobbyist, told National Journal. "That's why we are meeting with members, to think through an agenda." The Republican National Committee has reportedly instructed its 231 congressmen up for reelection to ditch the sweeping rhetoric and big ideas that conservatives insist define the Bush era and instead act like "federal mayors." In fact, according to Barnes, suburban Republicans have drawn up a list of 20 poll-tested issues that would make Dick Morris blush, including mandatory Internet filters and background checks for teachers.

The GOP's embrace of little ideas and the president's abandonment of big ones is actually liberating for Bush. By unburdening himself of his difficult and unpopular domestic proposals, he can stick to his one election-year strength—attacking Democrats as weak on national security. Instead of using Democratic opposition to the Department of Homeland Security, as the GOP did in 2002, the White House and Republicans will scorch Democrats for their opposition to the National Security Agency's domestic spying program and their insistence on modifying the Patriot Act. The campaign is already underway. In between Bush's and McClellan's prayers for miners on Tuesday, the White House issued its first furious volley. McClellan refused to even acknowledge that there is a substantive, bipartisan debate in the Senate over how parts of the Patriot Act should work. He asserted that Democrats "want to undermine and weaken the Patriot Act" and that they are "putting politics above our nation's security." McClellan went so far as to suggest that even to debate such matters is now close to treasonous. "When our intelligence activities are talked about openly and publicly, particularly in a time of war, it is harmful to our nation's security," he said. "You don't see Al Qaeda talking about their tactics and activities in public."

McClellan is a pleasant but dimwitted fellow. It is doubtful he realizes that he put the White House on record as equating the way the United States hashes out questions of civil liberties and national security with the way Al Qaeda does. This kind of slash-and-burn rhetoric doesn't do much to further the kind of bold change that Bush and conservatives claim to be pursuing, but it has kept Republicans in power since September 11. That's why the great-man theory of Bush was so short-lived. Maybe you can change history with polls in the 40s, but you can't win elections.